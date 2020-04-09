Amazon's New World gets hit with delay to late summer The coronavirus adds another delay notch to its belt, this time at the expense of Amazon's promising MMO New World.

As large chunks of the world remain sequestered due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the working conditions continue to wreak havoc on the video game industry. This time, logistical complications due to the quarantine have affected the planned May launch of New World, Amazon Game Studios' upcoming MMO.

"Like most of you, our entire team has been sequestered as a result of the global COVID-19 pandemic. While we are still making great progress, developing an ambitious MMO like New World remotely has introduced some challenges," the development team said in a statement posted to the game’s official blog.

We have previously covered the game in previews and were anticipating the originally announced May launch date. New World will now remain safely indoors until August 25, its new launch date. The studio implores fans looking forward to the game to monitor its official social media channels for all the latest updates on its development.

