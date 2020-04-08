Evening Reading - April 8, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

I am "out of glory-kill range"

Broke: "Social Distancing"



Woke: "Out of glory-kill range" — Mark Diaz Eternal (@Tenacious_Diaz) April 8, 2020

Rip and tear the curve.

Wii Sports is back, baby!

Nintendo should take note and release a damn Switch sports title.

Hero of Time

This will never not be one of the most epic moments in gaming pic.twitter.com/hbShpKJpJt — Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) April 9, 2020

Ocarina of Time is such a great game.

Michael Stipe performs "No Time For Love Like Now"

What a nice song.

Animal Crossing is actually working from home?



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 44 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/2ReVbdi3wF — Shacknews (@shacknews) April 7, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 8, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

