Evening Reading - April 8, 2020

I am "out of glory-kill range"
Broke: "Social Distancing"— Mark Diaz Eternal (@Tenacious_Diaz) April 8, 2020
Woke: "Out of glory-kill range"
Rip and tear the curve.
Wii Sports is back, baby!
Comeback king pic.twitter.com/R58sxNGASd— Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) April 8, 2020
Nintendo should take note and release a damn Switch sports title.
Hero of Time
This will never not be one of the most epic moments in gaming pic.twitter.com/hbShpKJpJt— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) April 9, 2020
Ocarina of Time is such a great game.
Michael Stipe performs "No Time For Love Like Now"
What a nice song.
Animal Crossing is actually working from home?— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 7, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 44 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/2ReVbdi3wF
