Evening Reading - April 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

#OperationMuteCity

Messing with DOOM 64 textures in F-ZERO: X pic.twitter.com/rAKrnvn4fc — WaqasHafiz (@W4Q4SH4F1Z) April 7, 2020

Doom64 textures modded into F-Zero X. It's a good thing.

High qualtiy dog content

Ok, so at some point the frunk is out of the question



pic.twitter.com/sWQIhktoDY — 🐶Earl of Frunkpuppy🐶 (@28delayslater) April 7, 2020

Way to go on that video, Internet.

More high quality dog content

he slip pic.twitter.com/muXcr9fflD — Perfectly Cut Screams (@AAAAAGGHHHH) November 12, 2019

This is what the Internet was built for.

Northeast Ohio hit by earthquake and tornados

The tornados didn’t hit me house. Praise Jah! — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 8, 2020

On the same damn day...

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Anyone looking forward to Valorant?



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 44 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/VVwUlzSk2p — Shacknews (@shacknews) April 7, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 7, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.