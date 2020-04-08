Evening Reading - April 7, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
#OperationMuteCity
Messing with DOOM 64 textures in F-ZERO: X pic.twitter.com/rAKrnvn4fc— WaqasHafiz (@W4Q4SH4F1Z) April 7, 2020
Doom64 textures modded into F-Zero X. It's a good thing.
High qualtiy dog content
Ok, so at some point the frunk is out of the question— 🐶Earl of Frunkpuppy🐶 (@28delayslater) April 7, 2020
pic.twitter.com/sWQIhktoDY
Way to go on that video, Internet.
More high quality dog content
he slip pic.twitter.com/muXcr9fflD— Perfectly Cut Screams (@AAAAAGGHHHH) November 12, 2019
This is what the Internet was built for.
Northeast Ohio hit by earthquake and tornados
The tornados didn’t hit me house. Praise Jah!— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 8, 2020
On the same damn day...
Anyone looking forward to Valorant?— Shacknews (@shacknews) April 7, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 44 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/VVwUlzSk2p
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for April 7, 2020.
WITNESS HER! pic.twitter.com/uECsXiKCmO— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 8, 2020
