Error code 7 fix - Valorant Valorant is here and so are the problems and server connectivity issues like error code 7.

While the fever and excitement of Riot Game’s new tactical shooter is sweeping the world, there are some players out there experiencing error code 7 in Valorant. This is quite troubling, especially for those that want nothing more than to get in and shoot some baddies. Thankfully, there are a few things you can do to try and fix error code 7.

Error code 7 fix

Error code 7 is a common problem in Valorant. In fact, there are a host of connectivity problems you might be facing trying to connect and play Riot’s latest title. For now though, there are a few things you can do to try and work through or around this particular problem.

First of all, let’s take a look at exactly what error code 7 has to say for itself.

We are aware of issues with social panel and logins for some players. We are working on a fix. There was an error connecting to the platform. Please restart your game client. Error Code 7.

Valorant error code 7 will prevent players from evening signing in to the game.

While there’s not a lot to go on here, your first port of call should be an obvious one: restart the game. Don’t just simply quit, but see if there are any lingering processors. These can be found by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Search the list of processors for Valorant or any Riot Games, right-click the entry and select “End Task”. Reboot the game, and if it’s still not fixed, try it again but this time reset your PC or laptop.

If a complete shutdown does not fix the problem, the next, and slightly more drastic, option is to uninstall and redownload/install Valorant. This can be done by going into the Windows 10 Settings and selecting Apps, then finding Valorant in the list, clicking it, and selecting Uninstall. Once uninstalled, download the installation files again from the Valorant site.

The last option, and likely the best, is to simply wait. The Valorant servers are likely overrun with other players trying to get in and Riot Games is likely working hard to ensure you – and everyone else in the world – can connect.

So while there isn’t a fool-proof method of getting back in after encountering error code 7 in Valorant, at least there are a couple of things you can try. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Valorant page for our ongoing coverage of Riot Games’ new smash-hit title.