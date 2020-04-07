ShackStream: Remembering Colin McRae with Dirt Rally 2.0 Today's episode of the ShackStream straps into a few legendary rally cars to remember one of the icons of motorsport.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode will see some high-speed dirt driving via Dirt Rally 2.0 and its brand-new expansion celebrating the life and achievements of Colin McRae, perhaps the most legendary rally driver of all time. Developers Codemasters found success in the early 2000s with a series of racing games featuring McRae’s name. Colin McRae: DIRT was one of the most popular games in the series, though it launched just a day prior to the driver’s tragic passing in 2007.

This new expansion for Dirt Rally 2.0 offers players the chance to chronicle the late driver’s legendary career through multiple licensed cars and an all-new rally event set in Scotland.

The fun kicks off at 5:15 PM ET (2:15 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

Watch live video from Shacknews on www.twitch.tv

As always, we’d like to take a moment and thank our subscribers and followers. These streams only happen due to your support and regular viewings. Another big thanks to those who participate in the Twitch chat. Your interaction means a lot to the streaming folks and is always appreciated. Viewers who have Amazon Prime are given one free Twitch Prime subscription a month if Amazon and Twitch accounts are linked. We would appreciate it if you would consider using your free monthly Prime subscription with us. Check out our Twitch subscription guide for more information on how to link your accounts.