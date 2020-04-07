Valorant current server status and maintenance info Everything you need to know to check the Valorant server status and maintenance info.

Valorant is now available in closed beta, and that means players are able to dive in and check out the work that Riot Games has been putting into their online FPS game. Like most online games, servers for Valorant have hit a few hitches here and there, and some players have found themselves unable to connect to the game service. If you’re one of these unfortunate souls, then knowing how to check the Valorant server status can help you pinpoint the source of your issues.

If you’re experience server connection issues, then checking the server status is just one of a few ways to ensure the issue isn’t your internet. You can check the Valorant server status by heading over to the Riot Games website – more specifically the server status page. Here you can check the current server status of all the Riot Games services, including League of Legends, Legends of Runeterra, and Valorant.

Unfortunately, at the current time of this writing, it doesn’t look like Valorant is listed on the status page, so you’ll want to keep your eyes on the official Riot Games support Twitter account until they add the service to the page. Either way, there’s plenty of ways to see what’s going on with the Valorant servers, and if they are experience any big issues – like error code 43.

You’ll also be able to check out any planned maintenance services will appear on this page as well. This will help you stay in the loop of any server downtime that you need to plan around in the future. You can also keep your eyes on our Valorant content hub, where we’ve put together a slew of content and news to help you stay on top of all things having to do with Riot Games’ upcoming FPS game.