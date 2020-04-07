Error code 43 fix - Valorant Find out what Error code 43 means and how to fix it in Valorant, the new FPS from Riot Games.

Those jumping into Valorant right now might find themselves running into some issues as they try to play the game. Most notably right now players have been encountering error code 43. If you’ve found yourself running into this issue, then we can help. Here’s everything you need to know about error code 43, including how to fix it.

Error code 43 fix

Error code 43 is one of the more abundant errors that players jumping into Valorant have been running into. Basically, this error means that the game client has timed out connecting to the Riot Games servers. This could happen for a number of reasons.

First, if you experience error code 43, you should try restarting your computer. This can clear out the bad connections that you had with the client by completely resetting it. Once you do that, try to make sure your computer is connected to the internet by heading to a website or launching an application that requires internet access. If everything works correctly here, try connecting to the game as well.

If you run into error code 43, try restarting the game client.

If you continue to experience error code 43, then the Riot Games servers are probably having issues. Unfortunately, the only thing you can really do when this happens is stay patient and wait for things to clear up. Keep your eyes glued to the Riot Games Support Twitter account for the most recent updates and be sure to continue trying to connect to the game once the servers are back up and running.

Valorant will no doubt continue to stabilize over the coming weeks, so don’t be too let down by the issues that you’re running into right now. All online games launch with a few hitches, and we’re sure that Riot will do their best to clear things up before too long.

Now that you know what error code 43 is and how to fix it, head back over to the rest of our Valorant content for more handy info and news.