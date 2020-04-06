Resident Evil 3 board game is heading to Kickstarter at the end of April Play an analogue version of Resident Evil 3 Remake when the new board game finally releases, and then store it with your Resident Evil 2 copy.

If simply playing Resident Evil 3 in video game form isn't full of enough excitement for you, you may want to fatten up your bank account a bit before the end of April rolls around. There's a new board game around the corner that'll definitely strike your fancy.

Steamforged Games will be bringing out a new Resident Evil 3 board game on Kickstarter beginning on April 28. It's called (surprise!) Resident Evil 3: The Board Game, and it will follow in the footsteps of 2019's Resident Evil 2 board game, which also sought the funds of Kickstarter to come to life.

The new Kickstarter campaign seeks to secure funds for the upcoming game, with a special goal of amassing 2,500 followers before the project launches. If that happens, a Biker Gear Jill Valentine miniature will come with it. You can see what it looks like in the promotional image attached to the board game.

Just in case you haven't already tried out Resident Evil 3 Remake since it's been out on the market, you should definitely pick it up. David Craddock reviewed it and awarded it a 9 out of 10. Here's what he thought:

"It's also one of the most robust. Aside from a few reworked puzzles and a tougher first trek through the RPD, the secondary scenarios in Resident Evil 2's remake play identically to the default campaigns. Resident Evil 3's remake contains unlockable modes that rearrange item and enemy locations. There's also a shop where you can buy special weapons and items by cashing in points you earn as you play and replay Jill's adventure.

The addition of a store and remixed campaign add significantly more replay value than Resident Evil 2 remake's "2nd Run" scenarios. Its replay value is also much stronger than the original RE3's. I've played through the game four times, just unlocked yet another mode, and am excited to go back to Raccoon City again."