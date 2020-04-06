New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Breath of the Wild & Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on sale at rare discount

If you want to get your hands on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, there's a pretty good sale on both right now.
TJ Denzer
1

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze are both pretty great games, but Nintendo is always pretty fickle about letting them go at anything short of their full price. Fortunately, sometimes retailers are willing to take matters into their hands. Right now, GameStop has these two titles on pretty much Black Friday level discounts, so if you’ve been looking to pick either of them up, it’s a good time to do so.

GameStop posted these sales on The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze on April 5, 2020. Both digital and physical versions of Breath of the Wild and digital and physical versions of Tropical Freeze are on sale for $39.99, a good 33% off their usual price of $60. This is right in line with Black Friday 2019 prices featured on the games, which are rare to see on sale anyways. Suffice to say, this is as low a price as you’re usually ever going to see on either title.

Both are pretty good games at that. Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze was a good throwback to everything that made the classic Donkey Kong platforming titles legendary. Meanwhile, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a wide and sprawling adventure that goes at the player’s pace and features a vast land to explore and discover as you fight and defeat the forces of Ganon across the land alongside a vibrant cast of characters. It’s been a constant return trip for us in our ShackStreams and is regarded here at Shacknews as arguably the best Zelda game of the franchise.

Big thank you to Shacker Serpico74 for the heads-up on these excellent deals on a pair of fantastic Nintendo Switch titles.

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area.

