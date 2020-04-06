First Post! April 6, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our week of posting. Please take a look.
It's definitely Monday
Oh yeah, it's Monday pic.twitter.com/0A0Svdt3ye— JB draws garbage (@Jasonbridge_art) April 6, 2020
Mondays, am I right?
Cool Star Fox-inspired prototype
Another update! I've got a basic enemy AI and combat is pretty functional. pic.twitter.com/vr0Bjbd2AS— Aaron San Filippo (@AeornFlippout) April 5, 2020
Developer Aaron San Filippo is working on a prototype in the Race The Sun engine.
Never give up
Never give up Part 2— PB&J (@PBnJ23) April 6, 2020
Skater: Jarne Verbruggen pic.twitter.com/5EfAr3SPzS
Trust your instincts.
Now, some silly animal pictures
honestly...me pic.twitter.com/TmPmCC9TDB— mars (@mar1narasauce) April 5, 2020
Aww, poor kitty cat.
My horses disappointment of dropping her apple... pic.twitter.com/9pVIBRvCya— Ell (@elllenrebecca) April 4, 2020
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake review - Victory Fanfare
- Resident Evil 3 review - A S.T.A.R. is born
- Half-Life: Alyx review - Your time comes around again
- Hell Razer: The Making of Doom Eternal
- How to sign up for the Valorant beta
- All fish - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 11 video games to play while social distancing
- Shack Chat: What Mario game do you want remastered for Nintendo Switch?
- Shackcast Episode 066 - Why Resident Evil 3 remake is not a 10/10
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
When doing it for @shacknews goes wrong. via @fadetofunk https://t.co/KRD1KDQ6ng pic.twitter.com/E0Gh6SPoPE— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 5, 2020
Lola’s morning address to the nation. pic.twitter.com/8YmnkjHw2V— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) April 6, 2020
