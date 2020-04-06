Apex Legends - The Old Ways Event Trailer shows off map changes & challenges As we get ready to take on the hunt in The Old Ways event, Apex Legends shows off some of the changes coming to the map in a new trailer.

It won’t be long before we’re taking a trip down memory lane with Bloodhound and joining in an all-new hunt in the upcoming Apex Legends – The Old Ways event, but ahead of it, we got a sneak peak at what’s in store on the map. Beasts are coming, a hunt will be had, and top-tier loot awaits, if you can keep from getting picked off by scavengers looking to steal your rewards. Check out what to expect in the newly released The Old Ways Event Trailer.

Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts dropped the Apex Legends - The Old Ways Event Trailer via the Apex Legends YouTube channel on April 6, 2020. The trailer retreads a little bit of what was revealed in the initial event announcement before taking a peek at what’s in store. One of the more interesting aspects of The Old Ways event will be a section of the World’s Edge map completely reworked to feature an all new challenge. Deadly beasts await aspiring teams looking to take on their own hunt. Defeat the beasts and high-tier loot awaits. Just make sure no enemy teams get the drop on you as you grab it.

The Apex Legends - The Old Ways event comes on top of the fact that players will be able to return to Duos modes and the Kings Canyon map, not as limited-time events, but permanent additions to Apex Legends this time. There will also be event-exclusive cosmetic goodies for The Old Ways, including the opportunity to pick up a Young Bloodhound skin, featuring the character in its youthful look showcased in the Stories from the Outlands - The Old Ways animated short.

The Apex Legends - The Old Ways event begins on April 7, 2020 and runs through April 21, 2020 on all platforms, so if you’re looking to get your hunt on and enjoy the lore of Bloodhound, get ready for the battles ahead these coming two weeks.