New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideDoom Eternal walkthrough
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Doom Eternal walkthrough

Weekend Discussion - April 4, 2020

It's Saturday in California and Hawaii still. Check out your Weekend Discussion.
Asif Khan
2

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Cupcake Goldfish?

I bet they are delicious, and perfect for the apocalypse.

TIm Sweeney with a hot mechanical keyboard take

I am not sure I agree.

Spot the doggy

What a silly dog.

COVID-19 can eat a fat one

JB has a point.

Communities all around the world are finding ways to show signs of solidarity in our fight against the virus.

We are in this together, and these people congregating are not helping. The church up the street from me is doing livestream sermons.

Rest in peace, Jason Hargrove.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for April 4, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola