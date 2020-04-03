Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 3: Xbox Studios Steam Sale

With a lot more time to spend at home, there's probably no time like the present to jump into Halo, especially now that The Master Chief Collection is on PC. Have you not jumped into the Halo MCC yet? Good news! It's getting its very first Steam sale this weekend. You can pick up the whole thing or grab games like Halo: Reach a la carte while saving a few precious bucks along the way. This is part of a bigger Xbox Studios sale, so if you want to save money on games like Gears 5 and Killer Instinct, now's the time.
It's time to build up more of that PC gaming backlog, thanks to the people at Epic Games. The Epic Games Store Spring Sale is underway and that means a vast majority of what's on the storefront is on sale. That includes a lot of Epic exclusives, like Tetris Effect and Control. And don't forget that the Epic exclusives also trickle down to some of the finer indie gems out there, like What the Golf? and Outer Wilds.
Elsewhere, Steam and the Humble Store are both celebrating the BAFTAs by offering a lot of their nominees for a noticeable discount. So if you need to catch up on games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Disco Elysium, now's the time to do that. Plus, there's a new crop of Humble Choice games along with the gigantic Humble Conquer COVID-19 Bundle that's still available through the weekend. If that's still not enough, if you waited for the reviews to pour in on Resident Evil 3, you're probably good to pick it up now and it's still on sale over at Green Man Gaming, GamersGate, and Fanatical, so go pick it up.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $44.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- Gone Home - FREE until 4/09
- Hob - FREE until 4/09
- Drawful 2 - FREE until 4/09
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service - FREE until 4/08
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Control - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $38.99 (35% off)
- Tetris Effect - $27.99 (30% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mechwarrior 5 - $39.99 (20% off)
- What the Golf? - $12.99 (35% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered - $9.99 (60% off)
- Afterparty - $15.99 (20% off)
- Falcon Age - $12.99 (35% off)
- John Wick: Hex - $15.99 (20% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Everything - $5.99 (60% off)
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Celeste - $6.79 (66% off)
Fanatical
Pick and mix five of your favorite SNK games in the SNK Pick & Mix Build Your Own Bundle. Get 1 for $1 or 5 for $2.99. These activate on GOG.com.
Or pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein Cyberpilot. These activate on Steam and require a VR device.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
- F1 2019 Legends Edition [Steam] - $17.49 (90% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Control [Epic] - $35.99 (40% off)
- Fallout 76 - $17.99 (55% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $28.19 (53% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.59 (72% off)
- Team Sonic Racing [Steam] - $9.19 (77% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $25.08 (16% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.59 (62% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $13.99 (65% off)
- Catherine Classic [Steam] - $9.59 (52% off)
- Yakuza 0 [Steam] - $5.99 (70% off)
- Sonic Mania [Steam] - $6.39 (68% off)
- Quake Collection [Steam] - $7.49 (88% off)
GamersGate
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Control [Epic] - $35.48 (41% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Fallout 76 - $20.00 (50% off)
- Rage 2 - $19.80 (67% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $19.80 (67% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- Prey [Steam] - $7.50 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
- Fallout Classic Collection [Steam] - $6.00 (70% off)
GOG.com
- Symmetry - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 4/5)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Come Deliverance Royal Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- The King of Fighters XIV Galaxy Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $7.49 (70% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection - $5.24 (85% off)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak - $7.49 (85% off)
- Torchlight II - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- Pyre - $6.99 (65% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep [Steam] - $18.89 (46% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.36 (63% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $27.00 (55% off)
- Fallout 76 - $18.38 (54% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition [Steam] - $18.21 (70% off)
- Rage 2 - $18.21 (70% off)
- Metro Exodus [Steam] - $21.59 (46% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $41.97 (65% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $5.52 (72% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.52 (72% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of April, select between Hitman 2, Gris, This is the Police 2, Shoppe Keep 2, Opus Magnum, Molek-Syntez, Raiden V: Director's Cut, Driftland: The Magic Revival, Turok 2: Seeds of Evil, Truberbrook, The Bard's Tale IV Director's Cut, and Capitalism II. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store.
Pay $30 and receive Into The Breach, Undertale, Hollow Knight, Wizard of Legend, Totally Accurate Battle Simulator (TABS), The Witness, Superhot, Tilt Brush, LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham, Killing Floor 2, Farenheit: Indigo Prophecy Remastered, Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Darksiders Warmastered Edition, Sniper Elite 3, This is the Police, The Jackbox Party Pack 2, Stick Fight: The Game, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons, Tropico 4, GNOG, Broken Age, Brutal Legend, Psychonauts, Double Fine Adventure, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Pikuniku, World of Goo, Super Hexagon, VVVVVV, Hacknet, A Mortician's Tale, A Good Snowman is Hard to Build, Magicka, Rebuild 3: Gangs of Deadsville, Agents of Mayhem, DUCATI: 90th Anniversary, Speed Brawl, HIVESWAP: Act 1, Alien Spidy, Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones, LostWinds, and Zombotron. You'll also receive over two dozen ebooks! These games activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Simulacra and Diaries of a Spaceport Janitor. Pay more than the average $7.61 for Quadrilateral Cowboy and Yoku's Island Express. Pay $15 or more to also receive Yuppie Psycho, Owlboy, and SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption. These activate on Steam.
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice [Steam] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Control [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Total War: Three Kingdoms [Steam] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $35.99 (20% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Baba Is You [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Many of the BAFTA nominees are on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Humble Store's BAFTA Game Awards Sale.
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $3.49 (90% off)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak [Steam] - $4.99 (90% off)
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition [Steam] - $4.99 (90% off)
- Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour [Steam] - $1.99 (90% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off)
- We Happy Few [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off) (The Sims 4 expansions are also on sale here.)
- Hitman GOTY Edition [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- Hitman: Blood Money [Steam] - $2.49 (75% off)
Origin
- The Sims 4 - $4.99 (88% off)
- Find many of The Sims 4 expansions on sale as part of Origin's Sims Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.80 (67% off)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.90 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $12.50 (75% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn Complete Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- Uno - $3.00 (70% off)
- Ubisoft's full catalog is on sale. Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
- Drawful 2 - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 4/10 at 10PM PT)
- Pinball FX3 Care Package (Aliens vs. Pinball + Marvel Pinball: Heavy Hitters + Star Wars Pinball) - FREE TO KEEP! (Must claim before 4/8 at 10AM PT)
- Halo: The Master Chief Collection - $31.99 (20% off) (Halo: Reach and Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary are also 20% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Age of Empires Definitive Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- Killer Instinct - $9.99 (75% off)
- The best from Xbox Game Studios is on sale this weekend! Check out all of the games featured in the Steam Xbox Game Studios sale.
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Planet Zoo - $33.74 (25% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $36.06 (40% off)
- Telling Lies - $13.99 (30% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $14.99 (25% off)
- These are just some of the BAFTA nominees that are on sale this weekend! Check out all of the games featured in the Steam BAFTA Sale.
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Destiny 2 Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- The Elder Scrolls Online - $7.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/7 at 10AM PT)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam Early Access] - $15.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 4/6 at 10AM PT)
- X4 Foundations - $34.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- GreedFall - $29.99 (40% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition - $17.99 (70% off)
- ARK: Survival Evolved - $10.00 (80% off)
- Rez Infinite - $12.49 (50% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 3: Xbox Studios Steam Sale