Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 3: Spring Sales galore

With everybody stuck at home for lord only knows how long, the spring sales couldn't have come at a better time. And yes, it looks like they're all coming at the same time! PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo all have massive sales on their best games, which should help you fill up your pile of shame for a rainy day. And the days don't really come much rainier than this, do they?
PlayStation's Spring Sale features many of their best first-party efforts, like Death Stranding, Tetris Effect, and God of War. Xbox's Spring Sale offers up Sea of Thieves and Gears 5. Nintendo has the best of their third-party efforts. And speaking of third-party efforts, these sales include the first major discount on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, along with deals for Borderlands 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Destiny 2, and many more. And Nintendo has the absolute best of the indie crop with games like Golf Story. So check out what's on sale and stock up for the continuing coronapocalypse.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Project CARS 2 - FREE!
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - FREE!
- Risk of Rain 2 - $17.99 (40% off)
- Don't Starve Together: Console Edition - $5.99 (60% off)
- Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Rare Replay - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $40.19 (33% off)
- Destiny 2: Upgrade Edition - $33.49 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Control - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $38.99 (35% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice - $38.99 (35% off)
- Rage 2 - $17.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds - $9.99 (50% off)
- No Man's Sky - $24.99 (50% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $18.74 (25% off)
- RAD - $9.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 (65% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $23.74 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.09 (33% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- This is just a small sample of over 500 games on sale. Check out everything featured in the Xbox One Spring Sale.
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Death Stranding - $29.99 (50% off)
- Days Gone - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tetris Effect - $19.99 (50% off)
- God of War - $14.99 (25% off)
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - $14.99 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot - $40.19 (33% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $35.99 (40% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II Ultimate Edition - $39.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands 3 - $29.99 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $40.19 (33% off)
- Control Digital Deluxe Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XIV Online Complete Edition - $35.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky - $22.49 (55% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.59 (51% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.59 (51% off)
- CODE VEIN - $35.99 (40% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $17.99 (40% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-In-One Package - $29.99 (70% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 (65% off)
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rez Infinite - $14.99 (50% off)
- Rocket League - $9.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ: FighterZ Edition - $23.74 (75% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $24.99 (75% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- This is just a small sample of over 300 games on sale. Check out everything featured in the PlayStation 4 Spring Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Shadow of the Colossus - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sonic Forces - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Drawful - $0.09 (99% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $23.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $19.99 (50% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $11.99 (60% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $23.99 (60% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $15.99 (60% off)
- LEGO Ninjago Movie Video Game - $19.99 (60% off)
- Cars 3: Driven to Win - $9.99 (75% off)
- Scribblenauts Mega Pack - $15.99 (60% off)
- Scribblenauts Showdown - $15.99 (60% off)
- Diablo III Eternal Collection - $29.99 (50% off)
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled - $23.99 (40% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (30% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hotline Miami Collection - $12.49 (50% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- Heave Ho - $6.99 (30% off)
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo's Curse - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Red Strings Club - $7.49 (50% off)
- Downwell - $1.49 (50% off)
- Gato Roboto - $3.99 (50% off)
- Reigns: Kings & Queens - $3.99 (50% off)
- Reigns: Game of Thrones - $1.99 (50% off)
- Golf Story - $7.49 (50% off)
- Sparklite - $14.99 (40% off)
- Torchlight II - $13.99 (30% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $27.99 (30% off)
- Abzu - $13.99 (30% off)
- Terraria - $20.99 (30% off)
- Zumba: Burn It Up - $27.99 (30% off)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons - $10.49 (30% off)
- Last Day of June - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Touryst - $13.99 (30% off)
- Fast RMX - $13.99 (30% off)
- Art of Balance - $6.29 (30% off)
- The Escapists - $6.79 (66% off)
- The Escapists: Complete Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- FIFA 20 - $24.99 (50% off)
- Unravel Two - $4.99 (75% off)
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition - $17.99 (30% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Metro: Last Light Redux - $17.49 (30% off)
- Metro 2033 Redux - $17.49 (30% off)
- Knights of Pen and Paper Bundle - $11.25 (50% off)
- Warhammer Quest 2: The End Times - $20.99 (30% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition - $4.49 (67% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $12.49 (50% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Goat Simulator: The GOATY - $7.49 (75% off)
- Serial Cleaner - $1.49 (90% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $19.49 (33% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack - $12.49 (50% off)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Roller Coaster Tycoon Adventures - $19.99 (60% off)
- Nidhogg II - $5.24 (66% off)
- Full Metal Furies - $6.79 (67% off)
- Rogue Legacy - $5.09 (66% off)
- Road Redemption - $9.99 (50% off)
- Transistor - $3.99 (80% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- Runbow - $5.99 (60% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $7.49 (50% off)
- BlazBlue Cross Tag Battle - $4.80 (75% off)
- Don't Starve: Nintendo Switch Edition - $5.99 (70% off)
- Fe - $4.99 (75% off)
- Owlboy - $14.99 (40% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer: Nintendo Switch Edition - $3.99 (80% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $14.99 (40% off)
- Batman: The Telltale Series - $7.49 (50% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 3: Spring Sales galore