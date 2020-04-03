Weekend Console Download Deals for Apr. 3: Spring Sales galore

With everybody stuck at home for lord only knows how long, the spring sales couldn't have come at a better time. And yes, it looks like they're all coming at the same time! PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo all have massive sales on their best games, which should help you fill up your pile of shame for a rainy day. And the days don't really come much rainier than this, do they?

PlayStation's Spring Sale features many of their best first-party efforts, like Death Stranding, Tetris Effect, and God of War. Xbox's Spring Sale offers up Sea of Thieves and Gears 5. Nintendo has the best of their third-party efforts. And speaking of third-party efforts, these sales include the first major discount on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, along with deals for Borderlands 3, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Destiny 2, and many more. And Nintendo has the absolute best of the indie crop with games like Golf Story. So check out what's on sale and stock up for the continuing coronapocalypse.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch