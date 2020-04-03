First Post! April 3, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

I present to you Part III of my Ass Trilogy. Now I can finally start singing about tits. pic.twitter.com/gV51jaF4T4 — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) April 1, 2020

Hero of Time.

Need a work from home Teams background?

"Wow! Your @MicrosoftTeams background is amazing!! Can you send me the link?"



.....uuuuuuh 🦖🦕✨🛸🛋️ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/15xexG1dFe — Chloe Condon 🎀 (@ChloeCondon) April 1, 2020

That seems like a good idea, if you have a neat sheet to hang up.

Quokkas are cute

Which quokka are you?



I'm #4 pic.twitter.com/2zbmRaYHct — Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) April 2, 2020

I am #2.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are dealing with Bunny Day

Some folks are taking extreme measures to avoid Bunny Day.

the threat is contained pic.twitter.com/uY2jNJzMnm — Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) April 2, 2020

So... Many... Eggs!

Animal Crossing, when I logged on this morning: pic.twitter.com/rOvTRC4DAy — 🐝 Sam King 🎃 (@SamanthaCKing) April 1, 2020

A quality Internet video

Kudos to whoever made this. The brilliance of finding the perfect song for each fall was outstanding. I laughed so hard at 1:00 and then at 1:33. Thank you for making this. pic.twitter.com/CevrZT0rOv — Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 1, 2020

Nice job on that video, Internet.

