First Post! April 3, 2020

LOOP DADDY 2020
I present to you Part III of my Ass Trilogy. Now I can finally start singing about tits. pic.twitter.com/gV51jaF4T4— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) April 1, 2020
Hero of Time.
Need a work from home Teams background?
"Wow! Your @MicrosoftTeams background is amazing!! Can you send me the link?"— Chloe Condon 🎀 (@ChloeCondon) April 1, 2020
.....uuuuuuh 🦖🦕✨🛸🛋️ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/15xexG1dFe
That seems like a good idea, if you have a neat sheet to hang up.
Quokkas are cute
Which quokka are you?— Steven Spohn (@stevenspohn) April 2, 2020
I'm #4 pic.twitter.com/2zbmRaYHct
I am #2.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons players are dealing with Bunny Day
April 2, 2020
Some folks are taking extreme measures to avoid Bunny Day.
the threat is contained pic.twitter.com/uY2jNJzMnm— Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) April 2, 2020
So... Many... Eggs!
Animal Crossing, when I logged on this morning: pic.twitter.com/rOvTRC4DAy— 🐝 Sam King 🎃 (@SamanthaCKing) April 1, 2020
A quality Internet video
Kudos to whoever made this. The brilliance of finding the perfect song for each fall was outstanding. I laughed so hard at 1:00 and then at 1:33. Thank you for making this. pic.twitter.com/CevrZT0rOv— Jason Gregor (@JasonGregor) April 1, 2020
Nice job on that video, Internet.
- Resident Evil 3 review - A S.T.A.R. is born
- Half-Life: Alyx review - Your time comes around again
- Treachery in Beatdown City review: Knuckle sandwich
- Shack Chat: What Valve franchise would you like to see come back?
- 11 video games to play while social distancing
- 7 things you didn't know about Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Hell Razer: The Making of Doom Eternal
- Resident Evil 3 guide
- How to sign up for the Valorant beta
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Lola just found out about @QuakeCon pic.twitter.com/C70jRqSSGP— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 31, 2020
