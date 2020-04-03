Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.3 patch notes - The balloon bug If your Animal Crossing: New Horizons island has been devoid of balloons, you're not alone, a swift new patch is here to aid you in update 1.1.3.

It might seem odd to see Animal Crossing: New Horizon update 1.1.3 so soon. After all, we literally just put up 1.1.2 patch notes yesterday. However, it turns out Animal Crossing: New Horizons had run into a heck of a problem and it one that had a big effect on the current Bunny Day event. If you’ve been having issues with balloons not showing up on your island anymore, Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.3 patch notes are here to help.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.3 patch notes are short, but sweet. Nintendo dropped update 1.1.3 and its notes on April 3, 2020, just a day after update 1.1.2 came out. That said, 1.1.3 addresses a very specific problem that is quite important for a lot of people: Balloons. Players were finding that after popping so many balloons on their island (around 300 apparently), balloons were no longer showing up.

The balloon bug in Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been especially noticeable considering a part of the current Bunny Day event relies on balloon presents.

This is a pretty big matter during the ongoing Bunny Day event where balloons (and their attached presents) figure into getting your hands on specific event-related eggs and the prizes that come with them. Nintendo took notice, and update 1.1.3 is all about this balloon bug.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.3 patch notes

You can check out the entirety of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.3 patch notes just below.

General

Fixed a bug where balloons would not fly under certain conditions.

That’s it. That’s all there is to this particular patch. That said, if you’re playing co-op with friends who have updated, make sure you’re updated too. New updates in Animal Crossing: New Horizons don’t communicate with old updates, meaning Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2 won’t be able to play together with the new update 1.1.3, as close as the updates are.

Be sure to check out all of the fixes that came with Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.2 for more info on what the previous patch fixed. If you need help harnessing the resources and goodies of your island to the fullest, don’t forget to check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide hub and walkthroughs either!