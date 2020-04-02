How to link your Bethesda account to your Steam account Link your Bethesda and Steam accounts together to take advantage of cross-platform functionality and promotions.

Linking your Bethesda account to your Steam account is great for cross-platform promotions. Bethesda has been known to offer a game on Steam for those that already own it on the Bethesda launcher. The one caveat of course is that you must link your accounts. This process is a bit hidden, so let’s lay out exactly how it’s done.

How to link your Bethesda and Steam account

The only way to link your Bethesda account to Steam is through the Bethesda website. Unfortunately, the Bethesda launcher does not allow you to create this link, even though some games allow it to be made in-game. The best way is to complete the following steps:

Go to Bethesda.net Log in to your account up the top right Click your account Select Linked Accounts Click on the empty box and select Steam

Once linked, you will see your Steam account on your Bethesda Linked Accounts page.

At this point, you will be taken through the process of signing in to your Steam account and confirming the linking. Once this is done, your Bethesda account and Steam account will be linked. From here, you can take advantage of whatever Bethesda might be offering.

While you’re still in the process of connecting Steam and Bethesda, consider linking some of your other accounts to Bethesda. It’s also possible to link an Xbox Live account, PlayStation account, Amazon, Facebook, and Twitch profile.

As of time of writing, Bethesda is currently offering Fallout 76 players a free copy of the game on Steam. Players will need to have played through the Bethesda launcher at least once, at which point they will be earmarked as a recipient for the Steam code. This Fallout 76 offering is only available until April 12, 2020.

While the process of linking your Bethesda account to your Steam account isn’t available through the launcher, it is simple enough once you know where to look. Be sure to check out the Shacknews Bethesda page for the latest on Fallout 76, The Elder Scrolls, and whatever exciting titles the company is working on next!