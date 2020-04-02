New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Fallout 76 players using Bethesda Launcher can get it free on Steam

For Fallout 76 players who originally purchased the game via the Bethesda Launcher, Steam keys will be up for grabs.
Brittany Vincent
1

Bethesda is working to make sure that anyone who previously purchased Fallout 76 via the Bethesda Launcher can now access the game via Steam.

The company announced that anyone who plays through the launcher will now be able to snag a key for Steam for a "limited time," which more specifically, means through April 12. You'll have to have already purchased the game, which will be available as a Steam key with the new, free Wastelanders update as well.

All you have to do to claim a copy is link your Steam account to your Bethesda account before midnight ET on April 12. After that, apparently the offering will no longer be available, which is a bit odd considering it should remain 

Still haven't played Fallout 76? Our own Bill Lavoy gave it a 5 out of 10 in his review. Here's what he thought about it:

"Fallout 76 is a bit of a disaster, which is a shame because there are good ideas and good bits of content here. There wasn’t a single play session where I didn’t have a lot of fun, but there also wasn’t a session where something ridiculous didn’t cause frustration. It feels like it should have been released into early access as a work in progress for the next several months, thus alleviating some of the frustration from poor performance, bugs, and balancing issues."

Big yikes. But if you bought it and all, you know. Better get that Steam version while you can!

Senior Editor

Fueled by horror, rainbow-sugar-pixel-rushes, and video games, Brittany is a Senior Editor at Shacknews who thrives on surrealism and ultraviolence. Follow her on Twitter @MolotovCupcake and check out her portfolio for more. Like a fabulous shooter once said, get psyched!

