Sony has established a $100 million fund to aid in COVID-19 relief worldwide With COVID-19 remaining an ongoing global threat, Sony has launched a $100 million fund to aid in efforts of relief and stopping further spread.

The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to affect and disrupt business and life around the world, but in the wake of it, major organizations have put their efforts towards fighting back and supporting those either dealing with the virus or suffering from it. Sony is the latest to join efforts against the coronavirus, having established a $100 million relief fund to assist communities worldwide against COVID-19.

The Sony Corporation announced the $100 million Sony Global Relief Fund for COVID-19 in a blog post on the Sony website on April 2, 2020. According to Sony, the fund will be a multi-faceted investment in supporting COVID-19 relief efforts.

“Sony will provide support in three areas,” the statement reads. “Assistance for those individuals engaged in frontline medical and first responder efforts to fight the virus, support for children and educators who must now work remotely, and support for members of the creative community in the entertainment industry, which has been greatly impacted by the spread of the virus.”

In addition, $10 million of the fund will go directly to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

Sony’s large contribution to the ongoing efforts against further spread and damage by the coronavirus are the latest of many by groups within the gaming and technology industries. Apple and Razer have also put forth efforts with donation and manufacturing of surgical masks around the world. Meanwhile, CD Projekt Red and Riot Games have made donations to aid in efforts in their own backyards of Poland and Los Angeles respectively. The Long Dark creator Hinterland Studios also started a special sale to similarly donate to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for WHO.

While the end of worry over the virus still seems to be a ways off, efforts by these multitudes of companies and others will certain be of benefit, and hopefully bring us ever closer to breaking through to the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic.