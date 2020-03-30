New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Valorant closed beta announced for early April, sign-ups open

Interested parties can sign up to try out Valorant's closed beta before it begins in early April.

Brittany Vincent
1

Ready to get your hands on Riot Games' upcoming Valorant? A closed beta is officially set to begin on April 7 for players in both the NA and EU regions to kick things off. 

Developing...

