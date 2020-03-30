COD: Modern Warfare 2 remaster may release this week with No Russian The remastered Modern Warfare 2 campaign could be hitting digital shelves as early as Tuesday.

Call of Duty fans ready to jump back into the franchise after the release of Warzone have plenty to look forward to.

According to VGC, Activision is reportedly releasing a new version of the 2009 title Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, complete with a remastered single-player campaign. A new listing that appeared on the German PSN Store for March 31 appeared to confirm this announcement, though Activision hasn't made a peep about it.

The campaign will reportedly still include the controversial "No Russian" level, which has been a hot topic of discussion over the years ever since the game first hit store shelves. The game won't, however, include a new multiplayer mode. This is likely due to the fact that many of Modern Warfare 2's best maps are already available in the newly-released Modern Warfare. So all you're getting right now, if the game does come out this week, is a remastered campaign.

The PlayStation Store description that leaked early contains several weapon blueprints, operator skins, and additional items for use in Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare, so the idea here is likely for Activision to get players hooked into its trifecta of titles here by offering rewards to be used across different games.

BREAKING: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered Trailer has been leaked.



— MW2 Remastered (@MW2Remastered4K) March 30, 2020

We'll bring you the latest on whether or not this does get confirmed for tomorrow's release, but it's looking like a pretty safe bet the game is coming, or at the very least an announcement at this point.