Weekend Discussion - March 28, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Steven Universe wraps up
Thank you so, so much for all the kind words! Thank you for watching Steven Universe 🌸🌹⭐️— Rebecca Sugar (@rebeccasugar) March 28, 2020
Fans are full of feels today after the show wrapped up.
Now some music from these guys
#ジュエルサタデー の時間⏰— Jewel（ジュエル） (@jewelpopnroll) March 28, 2020
さあさあお待たせ！
今日の様子だよ！
曲は「メビウス•ラヴ」
動画撮影、編集は今回のイベント主催者である地獄のめっぽ @ELEANOR1138
後日全編載せます！！ pic.twitter.com/mDjDP29r4d
They are wonderful.
Hero of Time
21 years ago today, @steveaustinBSR defeated @TheRock at Wrestlemania XV 💀 pic.twitter.com/mB0m7gcta7— 90s WWE (@90sWWE) March 28, 2020
I remember when WWE mattered, and Wrestlemania had a live audience...
Have a Froggie Chair
Can I offer you a [Froggy Chair] in this trying time? pic.twitter.com/RPRoPbh7mz— 🌙 C.M. Galdre 🔮 (@CMGaldre) March 28, 2020
A fine chair.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
There’s a TF2 Shackbattle tomorrow night!https://t.co/M2OZI83YrU via @shacknews #chatty pic.twitter.com/HVF6xi4zkG— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 28, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for March 28, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
FURTHER EVIDENCE OF LOLA’S CUTENESS pic.twitter.com/znOxs5nc1L— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 29, 2020
What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
