Twitch Stream Aid 2020 raises over $2.7M for COVID-19 relief Twitch Stream Aid 2020 has concluded and the team at Twitch, along with friends from the gaming, music, and sports worlds, have raised over $2.7 million for COVID-19 relief.

Earlier this week, Twitch detailed its plans for an internet-wide fundraiser aimed at benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts. Twitch Stream Aid 2020 has been a unique event filled with gaming competitions, live musical performances, and cameos from some big-time stars. By the time the 12-hour fundraiser concluded, Twitch raised over $2.7 milion for the United Nations Foundation to help the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Tens of thousands of viewers tuned in throughout the day on the main Twitch channel, with additional viewers tuning in to Twitch Rivals and other supporting streamers. On the gaming side, Twitch Rivals put on a show with the special Twitch Rivals Stream Aid Challenge featuring some of the top Fortnite players in the world, like Turner "Tfue" Tenney and Fortnit World Cup champion Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf playing with celebrities like singer Joe Jonas and NFL pros Juju Smith-Schuster and Kyler Murray. There was also an UNO exhibition featuring top streamers like card gaming legend Brian Kibler, Mario streamer extraordinaire David "GrandPOObear" Hunt, WWE superstars Xavier Woods (a.k.a. UpUpDwnDwn's Austin Creed) and Cesaro, and World Cup winner Allie Long from the U.S. Women's National Team. As of this article's post, the total raised sits at $2,766,156.51.

Musical performances came from some of the top acts in the world, all appearing remotely. Among those who performed were John Legend, Silversun Pickups, OneRepublic, Steve Aoki, Jordin Sparks, and a slew of musical Twitch streamers. The fundraiser concluded with a special performance from Diplo.

The funds raised during Twitch Stream Aid 2020 will go towards the COVID-19 Solidarity Relief Fund for the World Health Organization, powered by the United Nations Foundation. Those who still wish to donate can do so by clicking on the Twitch link.