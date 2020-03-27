Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 27: Free Ghost Recon Breakpoint weekend

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint certainly hasn't been the most well-received game in the franchise. But that doesn't mean Ubisoft's not trying to make it something worthwhile. Beyond frequent updates, it's getting a slew of events. The latest one sees Splinter Cell legend Sam Fisher make his return, landing on the island of Aurora to help the Nomads. For those who have been on the outside looking in, it may be tough to gauge whether the game's gotten any better since its rocky launch. Fortunately, the time to check in is now, because there's a free weekend going down for everyone!
Elsewhere, the PlayStation Mega March sale continues on, as does Xbox and Nintendo's Square Enix sales. And if you need a quality game for really cheap, be sure to pick up Drawful 2 on the Nintendo Switch. It's available to Nintendo Switch owners for just nine cents to make family game nights a little bit easier.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Batman: The Enemy Within - FREE!
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - FREE!
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- From now through March 31, purchase $50 or more in add-ons and content for select games and get $5 back. If you're an Xbox Game Pass subscriber, get $10 back. Check out the eligible games in the Xbox One Expand Your Worlds Sale.
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE TRIAL until 3/29)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 (65% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $11.99 (40% off)
- The best of Square Enix is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 3/29)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $17.99 (40% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 3/29)
- Tekken 7 - $12.49 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members until 3/29)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $14.99 (50% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided - $4.49 (85% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Control - $23.99 (60% off)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- MediEvil - $19.49 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.59 (51% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $18.74 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $25.99 (35% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Last Guardian - $8.99 (55% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Fire Pro Wrestling World - $14.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $27.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $14.99 (25% off)
- It's MEGA MARCH and that means a lot of games are on sale! Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Mega March Sale.
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/29)
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Shadow of the Colossus - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sonic Forces - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Drawful - $0.09 (99% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- Oninaki - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation - $9.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $11.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $19.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $23.99 (40% off)
- Lost Sphear - $29.99 (40% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $21.74 (25% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $22.49 (25% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fear Effect Sedna - $1.99 (90% off)
- Forgotton Anne - $7.99 (60% off)
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition - $6.49 (50% off)
- Oh My Goodheads: Party Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen - $19.99 (33% off)
- OKAMI HD - $11.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 4 - $19.99 (33% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (33% off)
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - $13.99 (30% off)
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Mummy Demastered - $13.99 (30% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (30% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $16.99 (15% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (67% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (67% off)
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition - $4.49 (67% off)
- Shakedown: Hawaii - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- Runner3 - $1.99 (90% off)
- Chroma Squad - $9.99 (33% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $13.99 (30% off)
- Hyper Light Drifter Special Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Night in the Woods - $11.99 (40% off)
- Serial Cleaner - $1.49 (90% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 27: Free Ghost Recon Breakpoint weekend