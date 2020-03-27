First Post! March 27, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
Tay Zonday drops some knowledge on Mama Economy
Are you CONFUSED about the ECONOMY? Let me explain!!! pic.twitter.com/B35QuMZq7T— Tay Zonday (@TayZonday) October 23, 2019
Thanks for the video, Tay.
The Fed all week to traders. $SPY pic.twitter.com/AYViGL3feK— Fed Porn (@FedPorn) March 27, 2020
Really makes you think.
Lol we’re a bunch of paycheck to paycheck employees living in apartments owned by paycheck to paycheck landlords and working for paycheck to paycheck corporations. Lmao whole economy full of broke bitches. Whose idea was this?!?— Mikenson 🇭🇹 (@mikeapedia101) March 26, 2020
COVID-19 can eat a fat one
One day I hope to be able to buy toilet paper again— Maarten Goldstein (@maarten_g) March 27, 2020
Someone get Maarten a roll of toilet paper.
At 5pm, the Tokyo Municipal Disaster Management Chime plays, and it’s a children’s song called “Yuyake Koyake” used to remind children it’s time to go home. I took my camera out on the town and made a 2 min short using old audio recordings that I remixed/scored. #家へ引きこもれ pic.twitter.com/jgxlvK9C5q— H.P. Mendoza (@hpmendoza) March 27, 2020
Great work by my friend H.P.
I was bored. pic.twitter.com/bVoC0hyNzC— Andrew Cotter (@MrAndrewCotter) March 27, 2020
Solid dog content.
When I be freestyling about my actual life part 2 (we a lil lit so I stumbled a bit lol) pic.twitter.com/sPC6jTRXbp— TKbreezy 🗣🎙 (@TKbreezy) March 27, 2020
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is great
UPDATE: They're still at it. I can't play the game until they stop Naruto running. I'm mesmerized. #ACNH #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/0SlMKBrtER— Sara Ven (@SvennaCirclet) March 27, 2020
I love this game.
Visiting your friend's Animal Crossing town when they time travel and you don't. pic.twitter.com/JIrWmGRdce— Ullskay (@Ullskay) March 26, 2020
It's me visiting Josh Hawkins' island.
インフラ楽しい#どうぶつの森 #マイデザイン pic.twitter.com/gbdoaIDSUo— kaiki (@000kaiki) March 25, 2020
Just wow.
men that play animal crossing got the best dick— hannah (@hanner) March 26, 2020
Stay Home
March 26, 2020
A message from Rare.
Oh shit! Here comes Honey Boo Boo! pic.twitter.com/cAX28HFPgb— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 27, 2020
