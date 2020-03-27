Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
NIH: Sonic hedgehog gene causes loss of smell in COVID-19 patients
Sonic is known for going fast, much like the total US cases count.
TIL: sonic hedgehog gene https://t.co/KBEwi4GbZQ— Stefan Penner (@stefanpenner) March 23, 2020
Now some funny Internet pictures
Good morning, please enjoy the photos that finally broke me pic.twitter.com/aRxdlSwrkO— Samantha Wallschlaeger (@StillNotSam) March 26, 2020
Delcious Cheem Creems...
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is great
March 26, 2020
Tom Nook is a menace.
Choose your racer #AnimalCrossingNewHorizons pic.twitter.com/Jn4VZQCGxR— Zelda Gif World (@GifZelda) March 26, 2020
That is really impressive.
インフラ楽しい#どうぶつの森 #マイデザイン pic.twitter.com/gbdoaIDSUo— kaiki (@000kaiki) March 25, 2020
Oh snap.
wrap things up for now? pic.twitter.com/C2ClD3MDLD— shan murphy (@heyshanmurphy) March 25, 2020
2020
What is 2020 pic.twitter.com/8H57B640AH— Fed Porn (@FedPorn) March 26, 2020
This is one of those years.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Half-Life: Alyx review - Your time comes around again
- First Smash Ultimate Fighter Pass 2 DLC is from ARMS
- Nintendo Direct Mini March 2020 announcements and reveals
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons update 1.1.1 patch notes
- Hell Razer: The Making of Doom Eternal
- Ring Fit Adventure adds Rhythm Game mode with Mario, Zelda & more music
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons review: Almost perfect
- Exit the Gungeon review: The great escape
- Doom Eternal review: One hell of a party
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 26, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 26, 2020