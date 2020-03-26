Twitch Stream Aid 2020 goes live Saturday to save lives If you don't have anything going on this Saturday, consider tuning in to check out Twitch's livestream setup.

What are you doing this weekend? The answer to that, if you're practicing social distancing, is probably not a lot.

So if you're going to be sitting and doing very little anyway, you might want to check out Twitch's Stream Aid 2020 event, which is kicking off on Saturday. The benefit event on the streaming website will feature a litany of different celebrity guests, plenty of music, and gaming events as well.

You'll be able to jump on board the Twitch train at 12 PM ET, and the stream will last 12 hours, with the goal of raising as much money as possible for the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization.

Thee's a wide selection of artists attending, including Charlie Puth, Bastille, Die Antwoord, Jordin Sparks, Steve Aoki, and Diplo. If you're wondering how the show will be split up so you don't have to watch continuously throughout the 12 hours, you can check out the entirety of the schedule over on Twitch.

There's plenty of different kinds of content for just about any viewer to take in during the stream. Be sure to check out the schedule for who you might want to see, and let us know if you want to have some viewing buddies in the meantime. We'll all be raring to go to check it out and see some of our favorite artists giving back during this difficult time.