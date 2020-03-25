Evening Reading - March 25, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
High Quality Internet Video Content
This guy has just won the internet. pic.twitter.com/wQWvKw4jco— Teeta (@anitamassey86) March 25, 2020
Good job on that video, Internet.
Wow! Look at these bird pictures
I'm usually bopping around the nature trails, but when the trails have become too busy, I've been bailing to other parts of the park. I usually don't see much off the trails, so it was quite the happy surprise to see this male Pileated Woodpecker hammering away! pic.twitter.com/T5OrzKdDMv— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) March 23, 2020
Really nice photos of a male Pileated Woodpecker by Helvetica.
Now a PSA about microphone quality
I won't call out which late night talk show host drove me to make this video, but goodness, Hollywood and NYC, someone PLZ redirect a Doordash driver to deliver these hosts some microphones. Here's me pleading for better talk show audio quality during crazy quarantine times. pic.twitter.com/dtQk8WPFdI— Sam Machkovech (@samred) March 24, 2020
Thanks, Sam.
Quality Cat Content
spot the creeper pic.twitter.com/B5iMCLpRM6— felix (@legobutts) March 25, 2020
Silly kitty cat.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Half-Life: Alyx review - Your time comes around again
- Hell Razer: The Making of Doom Eternal
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons review: Almost perfect
- Doom Eternal was 'really boring' the first year of development, says director
- Iron Banner Season 10 quest - Destiny 2
- 11 video games to play while social distancing
- Valve thinks Half-Life: Alyx non-VR mods are an inevitability
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide
- How to get Isabelle - Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
America could've solved the toilet paper crisis if we just had bidets— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 23, 2020
The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 42 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/yScETfNSuS
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 25, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
BUBBA pic.twitter.com/N83lBrNg7r— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 22, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, Evening Reading - March 25, 2020