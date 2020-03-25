Evening Reading - March 25, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

High Quality Internet Video Content

This guy has just won the internet. pic.twitter.com/wQWvKw4jco — Teeta (@anitamassey86) March 25, 2020

Good job on that video, Internet.

Wow! Look at these bird pictures

I'm usually bopping around the nature trails, but when the trails have become too busy, I've been bailing to other parts of the park. I usually don't see much off the trails, so it was quite the happy surprise to see this male Pileated Woodpecker hammering away! pic.twitter.com/T5OrzKdDMv — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) March 23, 2020

Really nice photos of a male Pileated Woodpecker by Helvetica.

Now a PSA about microphone quality

I won't call out which late night talk show host drove me to make this video, but goodness, Hollywood and NYC, someone PLZ redirect a Doordash driver to deliver these hosts some microphones. Here's me pleading for better talk show audio quality during crazy quarantine times. pic.twitter.com/dtQk8WPFdI — Sam Machkovech (@samred) March 24, 2020

Thanks, Sam.

Quality Cat Content

Silly kitty cat.

