Rocket League just hit its highest all-time peak player count People are spending more time inside, and that means games like Rocket League are getting more time to shine.

Many of us are stuck sitting at home right now due to lockdowns because of the coronavirus threat. What do we do when stuck at home? Play video games.

And it looks like people are doing just that when it comes to Psyonix's Rocket League. As Rod "Slasher" Breslau pointed out via Twitter, the game just reached a very impressive milestone: its highest all-time peak players on Steam at 119,124. That's a lot of Rocket League players, in case it's not fully sinking in just yet.

Corey Davis, SVP of game development at Psyonix, chimed in with another fun factoid: the team almost made it to 500k concurrent players across all platforms, as they reached 485,197.

Much of this can likely be attributed to the launch of Rocket Pass 6. That means there are some particularly interesting neon parts now in game, and the Rocket Pass Premium can be taken to Tier 70. If you're currently working through Rocket Pass 6, be sure to let us know in the comments below!