First Post! March 25, 2020

LOOP DADDY 2020
Dude, we raised over $30,000 for Coronavirus relief with these quaranstreams!! Y’all are fucking amazing. Once I get the funds I’ll post a receipt with our donation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lQzvmb2xBa— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 25, 2020
Great work, Marc!
Latinx in Gaming Directo announced!
On April 11th at 10:30 am PST / 1:30 pm EST the Latinx in Gaming team is bringing you the LATINX Directo!— Latinx in Gaming (@LatinosinGaming) March 25, 2020
We'll be talking about our plans for 2020, BIG announcements & showcasing Latinx created games that are coming out this year!
Look forward to announcements from our friends! pic.twitter.com/lO973FRV4n
Tune in on April 11, 2020 to see a video game presentation that highlights Latinx-created games coming out this year.
Just watch this video
It's time to try and forget your woes and enjoy 5 minutes and 49 seconds of #Bollywood physics. pic.twitter.com/Qh6H9fM9L5— Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) March 23, 2020
Bollywood physics are lit. This is an S-tier Internet video.
#CantonOhioWeatherReport
#CantonOhioWeatherReport pic.twitter.com/KBzDSFCCXQ— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 25, 2020
Pretty nice day here in Canton, Ohio. You know, if you ignore the pandemic.
A message from my buddy Duke
From Duke with love pic.twitter.com/PaGrlPKWEW— Jon St. John (@JSJisDuke) March 24, 2020
Thanks, John.
