First Post! March 25, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Dude, we raised over $30,000 for Coronavirus relief with these quaranstreams!! Y’all are fucking amazing. Once I get the funds I’ll post a receipt with our donation ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lQzvmb2xBa — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 25, 2020

Great work, Marc!

Latinx in Gaming Directo announced!

On April 11th at 10:30 am PST / 1:30 pm EST the Latinx in Gaming team is bringing you the LATINX Directo!



We'll be talking about our plans for 2020, BIG announcements & showcasing Latinx created games that are coming out this year!

Look forward to announcements from our friends! pic.twitter.com/lO973FRV4n — Latinx in Gaming (@LatinosinGaming) March 25, 2020

Tune in on April 11, 2020 to see a video game presentation that highlights Latinx-created games coming out this year.

Just watch this video

It's time to try and forget your woes and enjoy 5 minutes and 49 seconds of #Bollywood physics. pic.twitter.com/Qh6H9fM9L5 — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) March 23, 2020

Bollywood physics are lit. This is an S-tier Internet video.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Pretty nice day here in Canton, Ohio. You know, if you ignore the pandemic.

A message from my buddy Duke

From Duke with love pic.twitter.com/PaGrlPKWEW — Jon St. John (@JSJisDuke) March 24, 2020

Thanks, John.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

America could've solved the toilet paper crisis if we just had bidets



The Wide World of Electronic Sports Ep. 42 🔴LIVE https://t.co/ZWTiS4BCk1 pic.twitter.com/yScETfNSuS — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 23, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 25, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog, but she totally needs a bath.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.