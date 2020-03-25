New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

First Post! March 25, 2020

Okay, let's try to get this article out of the door today. Here's your First Post!
Asif Khan
4

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

LOOP DADDY 2020

Great work, Marc!

Latinx in Gaming Directo announced!

Tune in on April 11, 2020 to see a video game presentation that highlights Latinx-created games coming out this year.

Just watch this video

Bollywood physics are lit. This is an S-tier Internet video.

#CantonOhioWeatherReport

Pretty nice day here in Canton, Ohio. You know, if you ignore the pandemic.

A message from my buddy Duke

Thanks, John.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 25, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.
Lola is the best dog, but she totally needs a bath.

What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

