ShackStream: Looking for New Horizons

It’s Wednesday, which means it’s time for a new quest for adventure. This time around we’re going to be diving deep into Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Join me as I set out to find all the creepy crawlies, terraform my island, and just generally work to make my villagers happy. The show will kick off at 2 PM ET and will run until 5 PM ET, giving you plenty of time to kick back and relax and forget about everything going on around you for a bit.

To join in on the shenanigans, be sure to head over to the official Shacknews Twitch channel, or even watch via the embed we’ve included below.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now on Nintendo Switch, and I just released my review of the game last night. In the review I wrote,

There’s no arguing that Animal Crossing isn’t for everyone. But, if you’ve been a fan of the series before, and you’re looking for something juicy to sink your teeth into, then New Horizons is everything you could ever want from the franchise and then some.

I’m excited to share what I’ve done with my island so far, and I hope you’ll join me for the ride.

As always, a huge thank you goes out to all of our Twitch subscribers. You’ve been killing it with the new subs, and we appreciate all of the support during this weird time. We’ve already hit a couple of our goals, and if we can get up to 420 subs, we’ll stream Ganja Farmer in celebration. We also want to take a moment to thank all of our current and new Mercury subscribers, who continue to offer their support for the site in any way possible. You’re all amazing and beautiful.

That’s all for me. I’ve got bamboo sprouts to plant and all that, and I still need to figure out what I’m going to wear. I hope you aren’t expecting me to be dressed too fancy. See you soon, guys.