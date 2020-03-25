Rogue Company gameplay trailer reveals pvp combat and alpha sign-ups The new team-based shooter from Hi-Rez Studios got a gameplay trailer, plus sign-ups for an upcoming Rogue Company alpha test are now open.

Hi-Rez Studios has a pretty good track record with team-based and competitive games between Smite, Paladins, and Realm Royale. The studio arguably knows its way around interesting set-ups and compositions for these types of games, and with Rogue Company, they’re aiming to do help developer First Watch Games do it again on the Nintendo Switch and other systems. Recently, Rogue Company got a gameplay reveal and announced that alpha sign-ups are now open for the game.

The new Rogue Company gameplay reveal trailer was launched on the game’s YouTube on March 25, 2020. After a little bit of introduction to some of the characters, we get a look at Rogue Company’s team-based gameplay. From the looks of things and though everyone uses firearms, there are a number of character archetypes. We saw a fellow who can reveal enemy locations with an area-of-effect ping, a woman with a katana sword that can be thrown at enemies and an explosive throwing knife, and demolitions expert with a slew of different explosives to blow your foes to bits. You can check out the trailer in action below.

Announced back in September 2019 as part of a Nintendo Direct, Rogue Company is set to come to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and the Epic Games Store on PC. Though the launch date hasn’t been narrowed past coming out in 2020, the gameplay trailer also revealed that alpha test sign-ups are available for the game now. Heading over to the game’s website, you can drop your email and console of choice (all of the above platforms are available selections) and be ready when Hi-Rez and First Watch put out further details on when alpha testing will begin.

Rogue Company is looking like it will be a fast-paced and enjoyable team-based shooter full of weapons, character abilities, interesting maps, and solid movement for getting around them. Stay tuned as we await further details for the game on our 2020 gaming calendar.