Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Deep State trailer says hello to Sam Fisher Sam Fisher is back in a new trailer for Ghost Recon Breakpoint's next Year 1 Pass event, Deep State.

There's been a full weekend to let it sink in that Splinter Cell legend Sam Fisher isn't getting his own game at this time. No, the closest players will get to seeing this gaming icon is through a special event for Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint. With that said, however, who wants to get a first look at Sam Fisher?

The trailer sets up the story for the upcoming Deep State event. Sam Fisher has dropped onto the island of Aurora, seeking to stop the creation of dozens of mind-controlled drones. He's in search of a high-value target, who can help get the ball rolling on bringing reinforcements to the secluded island, but he'll need the help of the Nomads already on the island.

Those looking to take part in the whole story will need the Year 1 Pass, though the first episode and its two rewards will be available to all players for free. This includes anyone taking part in a free weekend, which is set to run from Thursday through Sunday on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

Ubisoft isn't just eyeing the premium for this week, as it also has plans for all players with this week's 2.0 update. The Echelon and Engineer classes are debuting in both PvE and PvP. They'll be exclusive to Year 1 Pass owners for one week, after which they'll be free for everyone. As for other changes set to hit the game, including balance adjustments, matchmaking enhancements, and quality-of-life improvements, you can check out the full patch notes on the Ghost Recon website.

Deep State comes to Ghost Recon Breakpoint this Tuesday, April 24. If you're just starting out, you'll want to browse through our guide and walkthrough.