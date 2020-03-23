Call of Duty: Warzone video looks behind the scenes Call of Duty: Warzone is taking the battle royale scene by storm and now Activision and Infinity Ward are guiding players through a behind-the-scenes look into the making of the game.

Call of Duty: Warzone has been exceeding a lot of expectations as Activision and Infinity Ward's entry into the battle royale genre. For the uninitiated and for the super fan, the team at Infinity Ward posted a special behind-the-scenes video going into how this Modern Warfare spin-off was made.

"We wanted to make Warzone, because big open-world games really excite us and we really want to have no boundaries for new players," Infinity Ward Design Director Geoff Smith said. "And with cross-play, everyone can jump in and have fun."

The behind-the-scenes video explains a lot of what makes Warzone unique. It also explains a lot of what makes Warzone different from its battle royale contemporaries, namely the game's economy system and the various CoD-isms, like Contracts. Plus, there's the Gulag, the 1v1 fight-to-the-death where the winner gets to return to the match while the loser is permanently eliminated.

For more on the making of Warzone, including how the team went about designing the game's Plunder mode, check out the video above. And for more on Warzone itself, you're going to want to visit the Call of Duty website, which is endeavoring to update this game mode frequently. Plus, be sure to keep up with our increasing Warzone guide content.