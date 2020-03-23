Weekend Discussion - March 22, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick close out our weekend of posting. Please take a look.
LOOP DADDY 2020
YOU DESERVE THE BEST pic.twitter.com/LvhJbLlDbl— Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) March 22, 2020
Marc's quarantine streams have been great.
Look at this cute animal
How did I not know Quokas exist... they’re adorable!@NVCpodcast @trintran pic.twitter.com/aiLl9B3ts2— newBryan (@NewBryan) March 22, 2020
They look like they come straight out of a cartoon.
Doom Eternal is out now
Interesting video.
Actually, while we have id Software's attention...
Doom Eternal owns and id Software have done an incredible job bringing Doom back to mainstream success and their own image along with it— Rod 'I don't sign NDAs or embargoes' Breslau (@Slasher) March 22, 2020
now @idSoftware must right the many wrongs for a certain other franchise and return it to its rightful gaming glory pic.twitter.com/7GGDLlvLZn
I would like to see a new Quake game that is actually good.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your Weekend Discussion for March 22, 2020.
BUBBA pic.twitter.com/N83lBrNg7r— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 22, 2020
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
