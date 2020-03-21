New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - March 21, 2020

Hey folks, hope you are socially distancing and playing games. Here's your Weekend Discussion.
Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

ICE-T ON DOOM ETERNAL

MMM HMMMM...

Too soon, Nick

I lol'd.

Stop and check out this bird

Another great photo from Helvetica.

Quarantine Internet content

Mmm, oranges.

That was a solid Internet video.

Megara9 is drawing to pass the time.

I love that Rod still found a way to slip in a sick Mixer burn, but wow look at NYC.

I went to the USPS earlier this week, and it was super fast.

Thanks, Michael Stipe.

Tim Apple, Bernie Sanders, and Elon are trying to help

I hope more companies can collaborate on tackling the shortages we have in medical supplies.

Senator Sanders is calling for the president to enact the Defense Production Act.

Twitter turns 14 years old today

Shacknews is ten years older than Twitter, and they still won't verify our account.

Rest in peace, Kenny Rogers

A now that song everyone thinks of when you say his name.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 21, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

