Weekend Discussion - March 21, 2020

ICE-T ON DOOM ETERNAL

Gamer Stuff: DOOM ETERNAL.. I’m enjoying the game.. BUT! I HATE all the Fn jumping!!!!! I had that get that out…. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 22, 2020

MMM HMMMM...

Too soon, Nick

Finally headed home after a long week at GDC. Always energizing to hear from and learn from other folks in the industry, and this is your reminder to not schedule your tweets. — Nick Chester (@nickchester) March 21, 2020

I lol'd.

Stop and check out this bird

A Tufted Titmouse looking pleasingly chonky. pic.twitter.com/xXDcX3wFDq — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) March 21, 2020

Another great photo from Helvetica.

Quarantine Internet content

Day 6 of Quarantine: C-Section went smooth. The Cuties are in great shape and mother is recovering pic.twitter.com/wAyLkYiKxh — Makiya (@selenamua_) March 20, 2020

Mmm, oranges.

Day 27 of quarantine: pic.twitter.com/wF6CFpUhvq — Mike from Wiscanson (@skinny_que) March 19, 2020

That was a solid Internet video.

Megara9 is drawing to pass the time.

nyc is a ghost town right now



its looking like Mixer's viewership out here pic.twitter.com/1UEwMRcfxv — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs or embargoes' Breslau (@Slasher) March 22, 2020

I love that Rod still found a way to slip in a sick Mixer burn, but wow look at NYC.

Renewing a drivers license in the time of COVID-19 is... an interesting experience.



I'll say this. I've never been in and out of the DMV faster in my life. — Ozzie Mejia (Socially Distant) (@Ozz_Mejia) March 21, 2020

I went to the USPS earlier this week, and it was super fast.

Underneath the bunker. We are going to get through it. pic.twitter.com/y65bsL7MsD — R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) March 21, 2020

Thanks, Michael Stipe.

Tim Apple, Bernie Sanders, and Elon are trying to help

Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020

I hope more companies can collaborate on tackling the shortages we have in medical supplies.

Addressing #COVID19 is a group effort. We are grateful for the discussion with @ElonMusk and @Tesla as we work across industries to solve problems and get patients and hospitals the tools they need to continue saving lives. We're all in this together. https://t.co/MdZ3u8k2nR — Medtronic (@Medtronic) March 21, 2020

Senator Sanders is calling for the president to enact the Defense Production Act.

Mr. President, get your act together. Utilize the Defense Production Act and protect our medical personnel. pic.twitter.com/ozuT72PYQN — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 21, 2020

Twitter turns 14 years old today

Shacknews is ten years older than Twitter, and they still won't verify our account.

Rest in peace, Kenny Rogers

You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020

A now that song everyone thinks of when you say his name.

