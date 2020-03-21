Weekend Discussion - March 21, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
ICE-T ON DOOM ETERNAL
Gamer Stuff: DOOM ETERNAL.. I’m enjoying the game.. BUT! I HATE all the Fn jumping!!!!! I had that get that out….— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 22, 2020
MMM HMMMM...
Too soon, Nick
Finally headed home after a long week at GDC. Always energizing to hear from and learn from other folks in the industry, and this is your reminder to not schedule your tweets.— Nick Chester (@nickchester) March 21, 2020
I lol'd.
Stop and check out this bird
A Tufted Titmouse looking pleasingly chonky. pic.twitter.com/xXDcX3wFDq— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) March 21, 2020
Another great photo from Helvetica.
Quarantine Internet content
Day 6 of Quarantine: C-Section went smooth. The Cuties are in great shape and mother is recovering pic.twitter.com/wAyLkYiKxh— Makiya (@selenamua_) March 20, 2020
Mmm, oranges.
Day 27 of quarantine: pic.twitter.com/wF6CFpUhvq— Mike from Wiscanson (@skinny_que) March 19, 2020
That was a solid Internet video.
My weekend is productive. pic.twitter.com/p46UtCV3dK— Megara9 🇺🇸🇸🇪 (@Meg9Time) March 21, 2020
Megara9 is drawing to pass the time.
nyc is a ghost town right now— Rod 'I don't sign NDAs or embargoes' Breslau (@Slasher) March 22, 2020
its looking like Mixer's viewership out here pic.twitter.com/1UEwMRcfxv
I love that Rod still found a way to slip in a sick Mixer burn, but wow look at NYC.
Renewing a drivers license in the time of COVID-19 is... an interesting experience.— Ozzie Mejia (Socially Distant) (@Ozz_Mejia) March 21, 2020
I'll say this. I've never been in and out of the DMV faster in my life.
I went to the USPS earlier this week, and it was super fast.
Underneath the bunker. We are going to get through it. pic.twitter.com/y65bsL7MsD— R.E.M. HQ (@remhq) March 21, 2020
Thanks, Michael Stipe.
March 21, 2020
Tim Apple, Bernie Sanders, and Elon are trying to help
Our teams at Apple have been working to help source supplies for healthcare providers fighting COVID-19. We’re donating millions of masks for health professionals in the US and Europe. To every one of the heroes on the front lines, we thank you.— Tim Cook (@tim_cook) March 21, 2020
I hope more companies can collaborate on tackling the shortages we have in medical supplies.
Addressing #COVID19 is a group effort. We are grateful for the discussion with @ElonMusk and @Tesla as we work across industries to solve problems and get patients and hospitals the tools they need to continue saving lives. We're all in this together. https://t.co/MdZ3u8k2nR— Medtronic (@Medtronic) March 21, 2020
Senator Sanders is calling for the president to enact the Defense Production Act.
Mr. President, get your act together. Utilize the Defense Production Act and protect our medical personnel. pic.twitter.com/ozuT72PYQN— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 21, 2020
Twitter turns 14 years old today
happy 14th twttr https://t.co/pxJBekUXaP— jack 🌍🌏🌎 (@jack) March 21, 2020
Shacknews is ten years older than Twitter, and they still won't verify our account.
Rest in peace, Kenny Rogers
You never know how much you love somebody until they’re gone. I’ve had so many wonderful years and wonderful times with my friend Kenny, but above all the music and the success I loved him as a wonderful man and a true friend. pic.twitter.com/hIQLIvt8pr— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) March 21, 2020
A now that song everyone thinks of when you say his name.
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 21, 2020. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your night.
FREE LOLA pic.twitter.com/NtWuEQKIUR— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 21, 2020
