Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions shows off character creation mode Create your own player in Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions and live out your dreams as a soccer star.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is an upcoming anime soccer game that puts you right in the middle of the action.

This quirky sports title has plenty of ways to get your blood pumping for soccer, even if that's not typically your bag. One particular way it should drum up excitement is by letting you create your own player. And if you've ever been an anime fan or role-played in an AOL chat room at some point, you know that's exciting. So why not be able to do it in Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions?

In the game's latest trailer "Episode New Hero," the many ways you can customize your own player character are detailed as you can change hairstyles, expressions, clothing, etc. It's all about getting immersed in the anime as your own unique soccer player and enjoying what's essentially a custom sports anime. It looks like a lot of fun, actually, especially if you're into the whole role-playing experience that games like these can help produce.

As far as the rest of the game, our own Blake Morse went hands-on with it and lived through the anime goodness to tell the tale. Here's what he thought about it:

"I grew up in the era of quirky sports games like EA’s Mutant League series, Midway’s Arch Rivals and Capcom’s Mega Man Soccer and playing Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions gave me a very similar vibe. It feels like an anime when you’re playing it and I can only imagine that the strategic aspects of the game are more expansive than what I was able to witness in my short hands-on preview of the game. Captain Tsubasa feels like it could fill a gap in casual sports games that has been present for far too long."

Can't wait for a match of your own with a custom soccer player and everything? Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is set to debut on PlayStation 4, PC, and Nintendo Switch very soon. Keep checking back for additional details that we'll pass along to you as soon as Bandai Namco gets 'em to us.