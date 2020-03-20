Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 20: Free Tomb Raider on Steam

These are difficult times that we're living in and one of the ways that people are coping is through video games. PC gaming retailers, along with game developers from around the world, are hoping to lessen the pain by offering significant discounts on some of the best PC games.
Steam, specifically, is offering some high-level discounts on a number of games. We touched on this earlier today, but Square Enix is offering free copies of Tomb Raider and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris on Steam. We don't know how many supplies there are in place, so you might want to scoop these up sooner than later. Steam also has the best of Devolver Digital, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the best of Ubisoft, the best of Rockstar, the Darksiders franchise, Disco Elysium, and much more all on sale. Plus, this is your last chance to play the Half-Life franchise for free before Half-Life: Alyx releases. So if you're a Johnny-come-lately and want to know what the fuss is about with the Top 2 PC games of all-time, then you'd better check them out while you can.
Elsewhere, Green Man Gaming is picking up the pace on its March Mayhem sale, Humble Bundle has an incredible Capcom bundle to support Direct Relief, Fanatical is continuing its Spring Sale, GOG.com has opened the floodgates on thousands of games for its Spring Sale, and the Epic Games Store is offering up Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable for free. Plus, it's a free weekend for Assassin's Creed Odyssey!
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Battle Pass Edition - $63.99 (20% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Arcturus Mengsk Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Zerg Cerberus Skins Bundle - $21.16 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Terran Tyrador Skins Bundle - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 5 Protoss Ihan-rii Skins Bundle - $22.41 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Stanley Parable - FREE until 3/26
- Watch Dogs - FREE until 3/26
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (67% off) (FREE TRIAL until 3/22)
Fanatical
Fanatical's Spring Sale is going on RIGHT NOW! Purchase over $10 and receive the Kingdom Come: Deliverance Treasures of the Past DLC absolutely free! Only while supplies last!
Pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. These games activate on Steam and require a VR device.
Or pay $15.45 for Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, and Metal Gear X. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince [Steam] - $12.59 (58% off)
- Judgment: Apocalypse Survival Simulator [Steam] - $10.99 (45% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $37.79 (37% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $43.78 (27% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (55% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.19 (62% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 [Origin] - $22.72 (62% off)
- Outward [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- Wreckfest [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.79 (61% off)
- Neverwinter Nights Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $9.39 (53% off)
- Tropico 6 [Steam] - $27.49 (45% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $13.74 (45% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $20.99 (30% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Cities: Skylines [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- The Evil Within 2 [Steam] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $7.86 (21% off)
- Fanatical is having its biggest sale ever with 3,669 games on sale. New Flash Deals are also being added every 24 hours with only a limited time to scoop them up. Check out everything on sale during Fanatical's Spring Sale.
GamersGate
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne [Steam] - $35.19 (12% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 [Steam] - $5.62 (81% off)
- Dying Light: The Following Enhanced Edition [Steam] - $13.50 (77% off)
- Torchlight II [Steam] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $12.30 (51% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $22.49 (50% off)
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales - $9.99 (50% off)
- A Short Hike - $5.99 (25% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- GreedFall - $33.49 (33% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Mechanicus - $14.99 (50% off)
- Blade Runner - $8.99 (10% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II Bundle - $12.69 (15% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance Royal Edition - $29.99 (25% off)
- Dishonored: Complete Collection - $31.99 (60% off)
- Wolfenstein: The Two Pack - $14.99 (50% off)
- Ion Fury - $18.69 (25% off)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete - $9.99 (50% off)
- Heroes of Might and Magic 3: Complete - $2.49 (75% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- Deliver Us The Moon - $18.69 (25% off)
- Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Stellaris - $9.99 (75% off)
- Frostpunk - $11.99 (60% off)
- Grim Dawn - $4.99 (80% off)
- The Messenger - $11.99 (40% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Crypt of the NecroDancer - $2.99 (80% off)
- Pyre - $6.99 (65% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $6.29 (75% off)
- Fallout: New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Hard Reset Redux - $1.99 (90% off)
- Turok 2: Seeds of Evil - $6.99 (65% off)
- Turok - $4.99 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number - $3.79 (75% off)
- Hotline Miami - $2.49 (75% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter - $3.49 (65% off)
- This is just the beginning! GOG.com has over 2,500 games on sale from now through March 30! Browse the entirety of this year's Spring Sale on GOG.com.
Green Man Gaming
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition [Steam] - $23.44 (33% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $45.81 (24% off)
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Life is Strange 2 [Steam] - $14.08 (65% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $26.40 (56% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey [Epic] - $17.60 (56% off)
- CODE VEIN [Steam] - $36.95 (38% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $17.60 (56% off)
- Dark Souls III [Steam] - $13.20 (78% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $29.03 (74% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition [Steam] - $39.60 (56% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $17.42 (71% off)
- Just Cause 4 Complete Edition [Steam] - $18.48 (74% off)
- Murdered: Soul Suspect [Steam] - $1.76 (91% off)
- Green Man Gaming is in the middle of madness and mayhem. Check out all of the games featured in Green Man Gaming's March Mayhem Sale.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between My Friend Pedro, Planet Coaster (w/World's Fair Pack), F1 2019 Anniversary Edition, Fell Seal, Arbiter's Mark, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, EXAPUNKS, Turok, Death's Gambit, 198X, Niffelheim, AI War 2, and Etherborn. You'll also get a sneak peek at One Step from Eden and new Humble Original, Space Routine. DRMs vary.
Pay $1 or more for WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame, and MotoGP15. Pay more than the average $8.32 for Road Redemption, Project CARS, the Project CARS Limited Edition Upgrade, and DiRT 4. Pay $13 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 4, Project CARS 2 (w/Japanese Cars Bonus Pack), and Assetto Corsa (w/Dream Pack 1, Dream Pack 2, and Dream Pack 3). These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Strider, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1, and all in-game rewards for Resident Evil 2. Pay more than the average $11.14 for Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2: The Complete Season, 50% off Resident Evil 2 on the Humble Store, and 50% off of Devil May Cry 5 on the Humble Store. Pay $20 or more to also receive Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, Resident Evil HD Remaster, and Dead Rising 4. These activate on Steam.
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order [Origin] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- The best of Electronic Arts is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Humble Store's EA Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey [UPlay] - $19.79 (67% off)
- South Park: The Fractured But Whole [UPlay] - $12.49 (75% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn [UPlay] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The best of Ubisoft is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's Ubisoft Publisher Sale.
- Monster Hunter World [Steam] - $19.79 (34% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Okami HD [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- The best of Capcom is on sale this weekend. Check out everything featured in the Humble Store's Capcom Mega Sale.
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection [Steam] - $29.99 (70% off)
- Stardew Valley [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Overcooked 2 [Steam] - $14.99 (40% off)
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $8.99 (70% off)
- L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Max Payne 3: The Complete Edition [Rockstar] - $10.49 (70% off)
- Bully: Scholarship Edition [Rockstar] - $5.24 (65% off)
- Manhunt [Steam] - $3.49 (65% off)
- Spec Ops: The Line [Steam] - $5.99 (80% off)
- Payday 2 [Steam] - $0.99 (90% off)
- How To Survive 2 [Steam] - $3.74 (75% off)
Origin
- Battlefield V - $15.99 (60% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Heat - $29.99 (50% off)
- Madden NFL 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville - $19.99 (50% off)
- The best of Electronic Arts is on sale. Check out everything featured in the Origin Spring Sale.
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint - $19.80 (67% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.80 (67% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/22)
- Anno 1800 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $9.99 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2: Warlords of New York Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $12.50 (75% off)
- Far Cry: New Dawn Complete Edition - $30.00 (70% off)
- For Honor Complete Edition - $36.30 (67% off)
- Uno - $3.00 (70% off)
- Ubisoft's full catalog is on sale. Check out everything featured in the Ubisoft Store's Spring Sale.
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
Are you looking to get a taste of what's new in video games? Steam is offering up a sneak peek at what's next with the Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition. Sample demos from dozens of upcoming games from a number of indie game developers. Check out everything featured in the Steam Game Festival.
The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.
- Tomb Raider - FREE TO KEEP FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris - FREE TO KEEP FOR A LIMITED TIME
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Genital Jousting - $2.17 (69% off)
- Katana ZERO - $10.04 (33% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- The Messenger - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out - $7.49 (50% off)
- Shadow Warrior 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Broforce - $3.74 (75% off)
- The best of Devolver Digital is on sale this weekend! Check out everything featured in Steam's Devolver Digital Sale.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $19.79 (FREE WEEKEND until 3/22)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $38.99 (35% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Disco Elysium - $29.99 (25% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne - $29.99 (25% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders Genesis - $22.49 (25% off)
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Edition + Outward - $59.51 (53% off)
- Parkasaurus [Steam Early Access] - $18.74 (25% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- 7 Days to Die - $8.49 (66% off)
- Arma III - $8.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- Far Cry 5 - $14.99 (75% off)
- Slay the Spire - $18.74 (25% off)
- Audica [VR required] - $23.99 (20% off)
- Creed: Rise to Glory [VR required] - $9.89 (67% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $25.99 (35% off)
- Darkest Dungeon - $6.24 (75% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard - $14.99 (50% off)
- Watch Dogs 2 - $14.99 (70% off)
- Donut County - $6.49 (50% off)
- Florence - $5.09 (15% off)
- What Remains of Edith Finch - $9.99 (50% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $15.99 (20% off)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove - $27.99 (30% off)
