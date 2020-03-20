Weekend PC Download Deals for Mar. 20: Free Tomb Raider on Steam

These are difficult times that we're living in and one of the ways that people are coping is through video games. PC gaming retailers, along with game developers from around the world, are hoping to lessen the pain by offering significant discounts on some of the best PC games.

Steam, specifically, is offering some high-level discounts on a number of games. We touched on this earlier today, but Square Enix is offering free copies of Tomb Raider and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris on Steam. We don't know how many supplies there are in place, so you might want to scoop these up sooner than later. Steam also has the best of Devolver Digital, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the best of Ubisoft, the best of Rockstar, the Darksiders franchise, Disco Elysium, and much more all on sale. Plus, this is your last chance to play the Half-Life franchise for free before Half-Life: Alyx releases. So if you're a Johnny-come-lately and want to know what the fuss is about with the Top 2 PC games of all-time, then you'd better check them out while you can.

Elsewhere, Green Man Gaming is picking up the pace on its March Mayhem sale, Humble Bundle has an incredible Capcom bundle to support Direct Relief, Fanatical is continuing its Spring Sale, GOG.com has opened the floodgates on thousands of games for its Spring Sale, and the Epic Games Store is offering up Watch Dogs and The Stanley Parable for free. Plus, it's a free weekend for Assassin's Creed Odyssey!

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Fanatical's Spring Sale is going on RIGHT NOW! Purchase over $10 and receive the Kingdom Come: Deliverance Treasures of the Past DLC absolutely free! Only while supplies last!

Pay $44.99 for Fallout 4 VR, DOOM VFR, The Elder Scolls V: Skyrim VR, and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot. These games activate on Steam and require a VR device.

Or pay $15.45 for Metal Slug, Metal Slug 2, Metal Slug 3, and Metal Gear X. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of March, select between My Friend Pedro, Planet Coaster (w/World's Fair Pack), F1 2019 Anniversary Edition, Fell Seal, Arbiter's Mark, Battle Chasers: Nightwar, EXAPUNKS, Turok, Death's Gambit, 198X, Niffelheim, AI War 2, and Etherborn. You'll also get a sneak peek at One Step from Eden and new Humble Original, Space Routine. DRMs vary.

Pay $1 or more for WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship, MXGP: The Official Motocross Videogame, and MotoGP15. Pay more than the average $8.32 for Road Redemption, Project CARS, the Project CARS Limited Edition Upgrade, and DiRT 4. Pay $13 or more to also receive NASCAR Heat 4, Project CARS 2 (w/Japanese Cars Bonus Pack), and Assetto Corsa (w/Dream Pack 1, Dream Pack 2, and Dream Pack 3). These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Strider, Mega Man Legacy Collection, Resident Evil Revelations 2: Episode 1, and all in-game rewards for Resident Evil 2. Pay more than the average $11.14 for Mega Man X Legacy Collection, Resident Evil 0 HD Remaster, Resident Evil Revelations, Resident Evil Revelations 2: The Complete Season, 50% off Resident Evil 2 on the Humble Store, and 50% off of Devil May Cry 5 on the Humble Store. Pay $20 or more to also receive Mega Man 11, Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen, Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition, Resident Evil HD Remaster, and Dead Rising 4. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.

Are you looking to get a taste of what's new in video games? Steam is offering up a sneak peek at what's next with the Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition. Sample demos from dozens of upcoming games from a number of indie game developers. Check out everything featured in the Steam Game Festival.

The full Half-Life series is free to play right now! Before Half-Life: Alyx releases, be sure to check out every game in the Half-Life franchise to this point. They are all free to play through March 23.