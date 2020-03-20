Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 20: Free AC Odyssey/Sea of Thieves weekends

Who's eager to explore the epic setting of ancient Greece? There are some who missed out on that chance with 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey and still haven't gotten around to jumping in, despite a number of discounts. Well, here's another chance to dive into that world and Ubisoft is offering an extra incentive. This weekend, players can explore the world of Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free.
If you're looking to keep sailing and explore the high seas, this is also the right weekend to get into Sea of Thieves for the first time. The team at Xbox is offering up a free weekend for Xbox Live users to celebrate the game's second anniversary. We have a full guide and walkthrough available for those who are intimidated by the game's massive scope, so don't be afraid to set sail.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox One
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Batman: The Enemy Within - FREE!
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - FREE!
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $38.99 (35% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II - $12.49 (50% off)
- EA Sports FIFA 20 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $14.99 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Life is Strange 2 - $15.99 (60% off)
- Just Cause 4: Reloaded - $13.99 (65% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Kingdom Hearts III - $17.99 (70% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $11.99 (40% off)
- The best of Square Enix is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Square Enix Publisher Sale.
- Metal Wolf Chaos XD - $12.49 (50% off)
- Steamworld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Axiom Verge - $9.99 (50% off)
- It's a robotic invasion. Check out all of the games featured in the Xbox One Wild World of Robots Sale.
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition - $39.99 (20% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/22)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $14.99 (75% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/22)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
PlayStation 4
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $13.79 (77% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 3/22)
- Concrete Genie - $14.99 (50% off)
- MediEvil - $19.49 (35% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- Battlefield V Year 2 Edition - $29.99 (40% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.59 (51% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $18.74 (25% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $25.99 (35% off)
- Fallout 76 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $19.79 (67% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Last Guardian - $8.99 (55% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $14.99 (25% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Fire Pro Wrestling World - $14.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $27.99 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $14.99 (25% off)
- It's MEGA MARCH and that means a lot of games are on sale! Check out all of the games featured in the PlayStation 4 Mega March Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Shadow of the Colossus - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Sonic Forces - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- H1Z1 Cobalt Assault PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Two - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $25.99 (30% off)
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- South Park: The Stick of Truth - $11.99 (60% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition - $23.99 (70% off)
- Monopoly for Nintendo Switch - $9.99 (75% off)
- Rayman Legends Definitive Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- UNO for Nintendo Switch - $4.99 (50% off)
- Trivial Pursuit Live - $9.99 (50% off)
- Jeopardy! - $7.99 (60% off)
- Child of Light Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- Trials Rising - $7.49 (75% off)
- Trials Rising Gold Edition - $11.99 (70% off)
- Wheel of Fortune - $7.99 (60% off)
- RISK Global Domination - $9.99 (50% off)
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War - $4.99 (75% off)
- Octopath Traveler - $29.99 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy Maxima - $19.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD - $14.99 (50% off)
- Oninaki - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dragon Quest III: The Seeds of Salvation - $9.99 (20% off)
- Dragon Quest - $3.99 (20% off)
- Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age - $24.99 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy IX - $10.49 (50% off)
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered - $11.99 (40% off)
- Final Fantasy VII - $7.99 (50% off)
- Chocobo's Mystery Dungeon EVERY BUDDY! - $19.99 (50% off)
- I am Setsuna - $23.99 (40% off)
- Lost Sphear - $29.99 (40% off)
- Romancing SaGa 3 - $21.74 (25% off)
- Romancing SaGa 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- SaGa SCARLET GRACE: AMBITIONS - $22.49 (25% off)
- Collection of Mana - $19.99 (50% off)
- Fear Effect Sedna - $1.99 (90% off)
- Forgotton Anne - $7.99 (60% off)
- Octahedron: Transfixed Edition - $6.49 (50% off)
- Oh My Goodheads: Party Edition - $2.99 (80% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (33% off)
- Mighty Switch Force! Collection - $13.99 (30% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero Ultimate Edition - $20.99 (30% off)
- Shantae: Half-Genie Hero - $13.99 (30% off)
- Shantae and the Pirate's Curse - $13.99 (30% off)
- The Mummy Demastered - $13.99 (30% off)
- RAD - $13.99 (30% off)
- Katamari Damacy REROLL - $17.99 (40% off)
- NBA 2K20 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $29.99 (50% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Overcooked Special Edition - $6.79 (66% off)
- Just Shapes & Beats - $15.99 (20% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $11.99 (60% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cities: Skylines Nintendo Switch Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Stela - $16.99 (15% off)
- Children of Morta - $14.73 (30% off)
- Warhammer 40K: Space Wolf - $14.39 (20% off)
- Knights and Bikes - $16.99 (15% off)
- Enter the Gungeon - $7.49 (50% off)
- Riverbond - $16.24 (35% off)
- Yoku's Island Express - $6.79 (67% off)
- Yooka-Laylee - $13.59 (67% off)
- The Flame in the Flood: Complete Edition - $4.49 (67% off)
- Shakedown: Hawaii - $14.99 (25% off)
- SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech - $14.99 (40% off)
- SteamWorld Dig 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- SteamWorld Dig - $2.49 (75% off)
- SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- VVVVVV - $4.99 (50% off)
- The Swindle - $3.74 (75% off)
- Runner3 - $1.99 (90% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 3 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 2 - $12.49 (50% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 20: Free AC Odyssey/Sea of Thieves weekends