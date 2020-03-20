New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Monster Hunter World Guide and Walkthrough

Weekend Console Download Deals for Mar. 20: Free AC Odyssey/Sea of Thieves weekends

Looking for something to play this weekend? Ubisoft is taking players into the world of Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free, while Rare is celebrating two years of Sea of Thieves with a free weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Who's eager to explore the epic setting of ancient Greece? There are some who missed out on that chance with 2018's Assassin's Creed Odyssey and still haven't gotten around to jumping in, despite a number of discounts. Well, here's another chance to dive into that world and Ubisoft is offering an extra incentive. This weekend, players can explore the world of Assassin's Creed Odyssey for free.

If you're looking to keep sailing and explore the high seas, this is also the right weekend to get into Sea of Thieves for the first time. The team at Xbox is offering up a free weekend for Xbox Live users to celebrate the game's second anniversary. We have a full guide and walkthrough available for those who are intimidated by the game's massive scope, so don't be afraid to set sail.

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox One

The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.

The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.

PlayStation 4

The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.

The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.

Nintendo Switch

