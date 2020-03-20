EGX Rezzed 2020 event rescheduled for early July The EGX Rezzed gaming event in London is set to take place once more this coming Summer after originally being postponed due to risks of coronavirus.

As events started to be canceled due to issues related to COVID-19, the coronavirus, London’s EGX Rezzed 2020 was one of the gaming industry events that was forced to postpone and re-evaluate whether or not it would happen this year. Now, a new plan has been set for EGX: Rezzed 2020. It’s back on and currently set to take place in early July this year.

The EGX organization announced their new plans for EGX Rezzed 2020 on the EGX Twitter and via a statement on its website on March 20, 2020. EGX Rezzed is officially rescheduled and set to take place from July 2 to July 4, 2020 at the Tobacco Dock venue in London. According to the website statement, all attendees who purchased tickets for the original EGX: Rezzed 2020 event dates on March 26 to March 28 will not need to take any action. Their original tickets will be honored on the July 2020 dates.

📣 We are delighted to announce that #Rezzed2020 will be returning to @TobaccoDockLon on the 2-4 July 2020. 📣



All current ticket holders will have their ticket transferred to the new dates! You don’t need to do anything other than sit back, relax and play some video games! pic.twitter.com/iJGGRiSFMu — EGX Rezzed 2020 (@EGX) March 20, 2020

EGX Rezzed 2020’s rescheduling follows a slightly optimistic approach from various industry events to reschedule in the coming summer months. Recently, the GDC organizers announced GDC Summer for early August 2020 after the original GDC 2020 (also in March) was canceled due to risks and concerns related to COVID-19. While it seems event organizers are starting to feel comfortable about the idea that coronavirus pandemic will be contained and the risks will be manageable, it will remain to be seen as we get closer to those newly scheduled dates. After all, just recently, the Overwatch League was forced to cancel newly scheduled online matches after California went into a full lockdown.

New details on events and attractions at EGX Rezzed 2020 are expected to be revealed soon.