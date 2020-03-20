Xur's location and wares for March 20, 2020 - Destiny 2 Everything you need to know to dive into Destiny 2 and find Xur's location and check out his wares on March 20, 2020.

It's Friday again, folks, which means it's time to gear up for another great weekend of Destiny 2. This time around you can take a break from ripping and tearing in Doom Eternal -- of building up a nice camp in Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- and grab some goods from the weekly traveling merchant. We've broken down Xur's location and wares for March 20 below, so please take a look.

Xur’s location and wares for March 20, 2020

To find Xur, players are going to want to head over to Giant's Scar on IO. Xur can then be found waiting to take your Legendary Shards in exchange for one (or several) Exotic items on his inventory list. As always, having your hands on most of the Exotic items in Destiny 2 is never a bad plan, and Xur’s options today include some pretty savory pickups for those who haven’t managed to get their hands on them just yet.

Head to Giant's Scar on IO.

We’ve broken down the complete list of his items below, so take a look to see what is on offer:

The Queenbreak Exotic Linear Fusion Rifle - 29 Legendary Shards

Oathkeeper Exotic Hunter Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Mk. 44 Stand Asides Exotic Titan Leg Armor - 23 Legendary Shards

Ophidian Aspect Exotic Warlock Gauntlets - 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram - 97 Legendary Shards

What exactly should you buy? Well, everything you don’t already own. That’s usually our advice for this kind of thing. By doing this, you’ll ensure you always have access to whatever guns or items Bungie makes better later on down the road (which could be anything at this point). This takes a lot of the guesswork out of things and just makes it easier to manage your collection overall.

Now that you know what Xur is offering, you can always check out our complete Destiny 2 strategy guide if you’re looking for more help in Bungie's looter shooter.