Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered appears on South Korean ratings board

Given the success of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered and the revamped Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in 2019, the equally successful Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 seems set for a remaster any day now. According to a recent listing on South Korean video game ratings boards, that day may be closer than we think. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered recently showed up in the ratings.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has not seen any type of official announcement, but was noticed by video game news and leak Twitter Nibel as recent as March 20, 2020. The rating seems to have been placed on the board on February 26, 2020 and specifically seems to call the product “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered.” This could point to a possibility that the campaign and multiplayer of a Remaster could be two separate entities, which wouldn’t be the strangest thing given Call of Duty’s recent modular releases like the main Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.

A look at the South Korean ratings board (translated through Google) definitely lists Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered, but very specifically the campaign, which is an odd distinction.

Whatever the case, this is not the first time a listing of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered has appeared. European ratings board PEGI listed the game in 2019 shortly before it disappeared. The PEGI rating that disappeared listed the game for a February 2019 launch (which obviously didn’t happen), while this latest rating on the South Korean boards seems to have no launch date attached to it. It could just be smoke and mirrors again, or some kind of mistake, or it could be a preemptive actual something. Whatever the case, we’re curious as to why the board would very specifically list the campaign of a Modern Warfare 2 Remastered as its own thing.

