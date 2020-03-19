What time will Animal Crossing: New Horizons be playable? We have the exact time you can play Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is almost here. As we get close to the release time, people start wondering when the game will unlock in their time zone. Well, we’re here to let you know when you can expect to start playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

What time is Animal Crossing: New Horizons playable?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be playable at 12 a.m. EDT on March 20, 2020. The moment calendars click over to March 20, 2020 in Eastern Daylight Savings Time, players can hop in and start playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons. If you’re not sure what time that is in your time zone, check here.

Of course, the game is available for pre-order and download right now. Be sure to purchase your copy on the Nintendo eShop, get it downloaded and installed, then hop in the moment it’s live. There is no time to waste once you’re able to borrow Bells from Tom Nook and go into debt.

