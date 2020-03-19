New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

NVIDIA & AMD Doom Eternal graphics card drivers are available now

Rip and tear until it is done, but not before you're ready to make Doom Eternal look beautiful with the newly available NVIDIA and AMD drivers.
TJ Denzer
3

Doom Eternal is upon us. Hell has come a-knockin' on Earth and the Doom Slayer is set to shove his Super Shotgun up some demon rears and pull the trigger till it goes click. That said, you don’t need to go demon hunting in anything short of absolute style, so Bethesda, NVIDIA, and AMD have prepared some updated graphic drivers just in time for the launch of Doom Eternal on PC.

Bethesda announced the new NVIDIA and AMD graphics card drivers on the Bethesda Support Twitter on March 19, 2020. The new drivers are available now on NVIDIA and AMD’s websites. The NVIDIA Game Ready Driver is built specifically for optimization of Doom Eternal, built to bring the most out of GeForce cards and deliver beautiful performance on top of 60FPS silky smooth clarity. Meanwhile, AMD’s Radeon Software Adrenalin 2020 Edition 20.3.1 features support for Doom Eternal, Half-Life: Alyx, and Ghost Recon Breakpoint. With the new update for AMD, players should experience around 5% improvement to looks and performance for Doom Eternal (this is assumed 1920x1080p on a Radeon™ RX 5700XT card).

The graphics card drivers are just in time as Doom Eternal launches on March 20, 2020. As we noted in our Shacknews review, Doom Eternal is a fast-paced tapestry of gorgeous gunplay and action, so having these drivers should help you boost the game to a solid benchmark if you’re playing it on PC, and the option for AMD and NVIDIA-specific graphics drivers means most PCs should be covered for the game.

Can’t get enough Doom? Be sure that you’re following our Countdown to Doom for a grand collection of features, interviews, and content building up to the public launch of Doom Eternal. Whether it’s John Romero on the challenges of porting Doom or Scott Patterson on the terrifying soundscape of Doom 64 just to name a few, it’s a bloody hellish good time to be a Doom fan.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

