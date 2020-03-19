First Post! March 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Sorry it it is so late today, I was out in the turdmines mining for turds. Please understand and take a look.
Imagine a world of Jaboofers
┓┏┓┏┓┃— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) March 19, 2020
┛┗┛┗┛┃＼○／
┓┏┓┏┓┃ /
┛┗┛┗┛┃ノ)
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃
┓┏┓┏┓┃
┛┗┛┗┛┃pic.twitter.com/HvOr35eyfa
I think we can do better.
“We are in this fight together, we will finish this fight together.”— Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) March 19, 2020
Here's a video of our writers (who are quarantined because of the COVID-19) singing Halo Theme by Master Chief. pic.twitter.com/mzhxYJacks
Nice.
What if we did a gamer video?
dozens of big name streamers, pro players, and professional esports organizations from around the gaming industry have come together to promote staying home and playing games for the good of the world— Rod 'I don't sign NDAs or embargoes' Breslau (@Slasher) March 19, 2020
gamers are here to save the planet#gamersvsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/LLIyfv8DUu
This might work. Right?
Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches tonight
March 19, 2020
As does Doom Eternal.
Hero of Time
Shield this!! @shacknews #BreathoftheWild #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/tNrJDNrzll— Rachel Akau (@ilimakitty) March 19, 2020
Badkitty64 is now streaming BOTW on her Twitch channel. Follow her and join the fun.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Doom Eternal review: One hell of a party
- Countdown to Doomsday: Shacknews celebrates Doom Eternal and the Doom franchise
- Stairway to Badass: The Making and Remaking of Doom
- Icon of Sin: Doom and the Making of John Romero's Sigil
- Bethesda's Pete Hines defends not including Deathmatch in Doom Eternal
- Knee-Deep in the Ports: Ranking the Best (and Worst) Versions of Doom
- Super Doom: How id Software's Opus Made the Jump to Super NES
- DOOM Eternal PC requirements and specs
- Apollo 11 Situations: John Romero on Porting Doom and Wolfenstein 3D
- March 17 Nintendo Indie World Direct - all games, trailers & announcements
- Call of Duty: Warzone review - A fix for the genre, but not a cure-all
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
Some Shackers may be experiencing problems loading our Chatty forum. We are looking into the issue. Please understand. https://t.co/68WKdfFfVe pic.twitter.com/gWK76xobFU— Shacknews (@shacknews) March 19, 2020
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 19, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a short video of Lola to brighten your day.
Dis music thing on @byte_app tho pic.twitter.com/A0VIfrjE2X— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 19, 2020
What are you up to today? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
