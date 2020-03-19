First Post! March 19, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Sorry it it is so late today, I was out in the turdmines mining for turds. Please understand and take a look.

Imagine a world of Jaboofers

I think we can do better.

“We are in this fight together, we will finish this fight together.”



Here's a video of our writers (who are quarantined because of the COVID-19) singing Halo Theme by Master Chief. pic.twitter.com/mzhxYJacks — Hard Drive (@HardDriveMag) March 19, 2020

Nice.

What if we did a gamer video?

dozens of big name streamers, pro players, and professional esports organizations from around the gaming industry have come together to promote staying home and playing games for the good of the world



gamers are here to save the planet#gamersvsCOVID19 pic.twitter.com/LLIyfv8DUu — Rod 'I don't sign NDAs or embargoes' Breslau (@Slasher) March 19, 2020

This might work. Right?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches tonight

As does Doom Eternal.

Hero of Time

Badkitty64 is now streaming BOTW on her Twitch channel. Follow her and join the fun.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Some Shackers may be experiencing problems loading our Chatty forum. We are looking into the issue. Please understand. https://t.co/68WKdfFfVe pic.twitter.com/gWK76xobFU — Shacknews (@shacknews) March 19, 2020

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for March 19, 2020.

