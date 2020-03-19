ShackStream: Welcome to Earf, Hell Today's episode of the ShackStream attempts to make these demons bastards pay for shooting up our planet in Doom Eternal.

Welcome back to the ShackStream, good folks. Today’s episode will see our resident Contributing Tech writer attempt to rip and tear his way through id Software’s highly anticipated Doom Eternal.

Expect lots of glory kills, stupid deaths, rainbow-colored loot drops, and tons of demon guts spraying everywhere. What could be better?

The fun kicks off at 3:00 PM ET (12:00 PM PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel.

