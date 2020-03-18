Half-Life: Alyx release time The Half-Life: Alyx release time has been revealed and it is close, very close.

Half-Life: Alyx has finally got a release time that players can look forward to. While we’ve known about the release date for a while (it’s still hard to believe it’s actually happening), players have been holding out for an exact time they can get in and experience the world of Half-Life again. Well, the wait is over.

Half-Life: Alyx has a release time of 10AM PT and 1PM ET on Monday, March 23, 2020, which is 3AM AEST on Tuesday for the Aussies in the room. This means that, as of writing, there are roughly five days between now and when you can finally don your VR headset and explore the world of Half-Life through a medium entirely new to the series.

Between now and the Half-Life: Alyx release time, there’s plenty of information and content to consume. One of the most important points is that Value says Half-Life: Alyx is a return to this world, not the end of it. For those that may have given up hope on seeing more Half-Life, this is a bit of much needed good news.

There has also been some gameplay footage released of Half-Life: Alyx. The gameplay video showcases a lot of action but also the locomotion options. This is critical for players who may experience some form of motion sickness when in VR. Hopefully these options will result in a pleasant experience for those with a queasy tummy.

For those hoping to get a Valve Index VR HMD, the coronavirus has spoiled their fun. Though there will be some units, some gamers may run into problems securing one thanks to COVID-19 impacting production schedules. It’s worth noting that Half-Life: Alyx will work on the HTC Vive, Oculus Rift, and Windows Mixed Reality, not just the Valve Index.

Now that you’re all but set for the Half-Life: Alyx release time, make sure you’re ready for the Half-Life: Alyx pre-load times. Keep it locked to Shacknews for our ongoing coverage of Half-Life: Alyx.