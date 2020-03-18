Evening Reading - March 18, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Let's start off with some stretching

May I offer you a perfect loop of Isabelle doing her morning stretch in these trying times? pic.twitter.com/kZ1bCIwe1j — Tylor (@theSirToasty) March 18, 2020

Is it Friday yet?

Gaben talks Half-Life: Alyx and brain computers on IGN Prima Nocta

One YouTube commenter remarked that Gabe looked like he was tied to that chair. I have to agree. Either way, some neat stuff about how they think about things at Valve, how Artifact tanked, and how much Dota 2 one man can play.

Free Gaben!

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019

You have to be a magician or something @GrandPooBear pic.twitter.com/EEIRmNYe7o — Red Bull Gaming (@redbullgaming) March 18, 2020

Grand Poo Bear is one of the best SMM2 players out there. That level is ridiculous, by the way.

Apple stealth launches new iPad Pro with trackpad keyboard case and MacBook Air with new keyboard

I can use the utility of bringing a cursor and human interface device to the iPad OS, but it is just one of those things that should have already been a part of the product. Either way, these new iPads hit stores next week alongside a new MacBook Air without a trash keyboard.

Mark Cerny revealed some PS5 details today

I thought Mark Cerny did a great cover of the Talking Heads at the #PS5Revealhttps://t.co/gAxraX6kcl pic.twitter.com/rqrMdiD55W — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 18, 2020

Mark gave a great deep dive talk for developers and tech fans. Some PS5 ultrafans were disappointed by the lack of games at this event, but it is important to remember that this would have been a GDC 2020 talk. Check out all of our PS5 spec reveal coverage.

Welcome to the next-gen party! 🥳 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 18, 2020

COVID-19 CAN EAT A FAT ONE

“If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying”: Spring breakers are still flocking to Miami, despite coronavirus warnings. https://t.co/KoYKI8zNDH pic.twitter.com/rfPfea1LrC — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 18, 2020

We are doomed.

Very high technical sport is invented during the lockdown of #Italy



pic.twitter.com/THdUNYo5Jm — Mr.Dong (@Dreamershuo) March 17, 2020

What happens when they miss?

don't forget: wash your hands for AT LEAST as long as it takes for obi-wan kenobi to explain that he has the high ground 💦🤲 pic.twitter.com/U1vX8sI6Fg — Crows Crows Crows (@crowsx3) March 18, 2020

Nice video from Crows Crows Crows.

Thanks, Kevin.

Thanks, Arnold.

PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser

She knows her stonks.

Roaring 20s, indeed

People: "I want 2020 to be like the roarin' twenties!"



Earth: "Alright, infectious disease is spreading."



People: "No, not like that."



Earth: "The US stock market is tanking."



People: "Wait..."



Earth: "LMAO Bars can't be open anymore." — Quinoaluigi (@synthandlasers) March 17, 2020

Be careful what you wish for.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 18, 2020.

Important Internet Content pic.twitter.com/hQYFgDwyDU — Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) March 19, 2020

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.