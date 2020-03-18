New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - March 18, 2020

It's time for Evening Reading, Shacknews.

Asif Khan
1

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Let's start off with some stretching

Is it Friday yet?

Gaben talks Half-Life: Alyx and brain computers on IGN Prima Nocta

One YouTube commenter remarked that Gabe looked like he was tied to that chair. I have to agree. Either way, some neat stuff about how they think about things at Valve, how Artifact tanked, and how much Dota 2 one man can play.

Free Gaben!

SUPER MARIO MAKER 2 - SHACKNEWS GOTY 2019

Grand Poo Bear is one of the best SMM2 players out there. That level is ridiculous, by the way.

Apple stealth launches new iPad Pro with trackpad keyboard case and MacBook Air with new keyboard

I can use the utility of bringing a cursor and human interface device to the iPad OS, but it is just one of those things that should have already been a part of the product. Either way, these new iPads hit stores next week alongside a new MacBook Air without a trash keyboard.

Mark Cerny revealed some PS5 details today

Mark gave a great deep dive talk for developers and tech fans. Some PS5 ultrafans were disappointed by the lack of games at this event, but it is important to remember that this would have been a GDC 2020 talk. Check out all of our PS5 spec reveal coverage.

COVID-19 CAN EAT A FAT ONE

We are doomed.

What happens when they miss?

Nice video from Crows Crows Crows.

Thanks, Kevin.

Thanks, Arnold.

PJ Foofington, Investment Adviser

She knows her stonks.

Roaring 20s, indeed

Be careful what you wish for.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for March 18, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

CEO

Asif Khan is the CEO and majority shareholder of Shacknews. He began his career in video game journalism as a freelancer in 2001 for Tendobox.com. Asif is a CPA and was formerly an investment adviser representative. After much success in his own personal investments, he retired from his day job in financial services and is currently focused on new private investments. His favorite PC game of all time is Duke Nukem 3D, and he is an unapologetic fan of most things Nintendo. Asif first frequented the Shack when it was sCary's Shugashack to find all things Quake. When he is not immersed in investments or gaming he is a purveyor of fine electronic music. Asif also has an irrational love of Cleveland sports.

Hello, Meet Lola