Resident Evil 3 Remake demo download times Discover what time you can begin downloading the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo.

While we’re all stuck inside thinking of things to do, publishers and developers keep giving us plenty of games, double-XP events, and demos. The latest offering is a demo of the Resident Evil 3 Remake. Those who want to get a glimpse of the latest Resident Evil remake ahead of its official release can start downloading the demo, provided the release time has arrived!

Resident Evil 3 Remake demo download times

The Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is available on both Xbox One, PC, PlayStation 4 on March 19 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET. Depending on your timezone, you may be able to get it earlier.

Actual footage of players trying to get to the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo.

To download the Resident Evil 3 demo, you will need to navigate to your platform’s store, the Xbox Store, PlayStation Store, or Steam. From here, search for the Resident Evil 3: Raccoon City Demo. According to Wario64 on Twitter, players on Xbox One can download the demo regardless of region while PlayStation 4 users will need an account specific to said region. Alternatively, they can wait until it becomes available in their timezone. For example, the demo is now available in Australia, so download it from the Australian Xbox site or create an Aussie account on PS4.

Capcom has a little bit of information on this demo on its site. There’s a snippet that details what players can expect from the demo that also comments on the action element of RE3.

Featuring a slice of the full game that launches on April 3rd, you’ll step into the shoes of Jill Valentine as she attempts to make a desperate escape from Raccoon City as it rapidly descends into chaos. While there’s a bit more focus on action in Resident Evil 3 compared to last year’s Resident Evil 2, you won’t want to go in guns blazing – it may be a demo, but you’ll need to conserve your ammo and items if you want to stand a chance of surviving.

The release of the Resident Evil 3 Remake demo is just one more delicious morsel for players to enjoy in what is a rather chaotic time. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we continue to cover everything about Resident Evil 3 Remake both in the lead-up to and after its release on April 3, 2020.