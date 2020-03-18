Resident Evil 3 remake demo ends on a trailer with an unexpected RE2 cameo If you plan on playing through the Resident Evil 3 demo, it ends on a trailer with a shocking familiar face from Resident Evil 2.

The Resident Evil 3 remake is just around the corner, and ahead of it, we’re getting a taste with a demo that launches on all available platforms tomorrow. The demo is set to give players a taste of the action when Jill Valentine fights to survive and escape the crumbling Raccoon City, but more than that, there’s a new trailer at the end of the demo and it includes a rather perplexing cameo.

It was IGN that posted the trailer in its entirety on Twitter on March 18, 2020. In the trailer, there’s plenty of retreads of a many of the things we’ve seen before, including Brad Vickers, Carlos Olivera, and various members of the Umbrella mercenary UBCS squad doing their best to survive the chaos as Jill wonders which of them she can trust. However, at a certain point, a rather shaking familiar face makes an appearance in the trailer that we had yet to see before this point. Safe to say… spoilers. Don’t check out the trailer below if you don’t want to see.

Check out the explosive Resident Evil 3 remake trailer that appears at the end of its official Raccoon City demo. pic.twitter.com/p0gfPaJ1IW — IGN (@IGN) March 18, 2020

It’s worth mentioning that much of Resident Evil 3: Nemesis’s story took place in parallel to that of Resident Evil 2, so technically speaking, everyone in both games is fair game for crossover in unique ways. That said, we definitely didn’t expect to see this one, given their fate in both the original Resident Evil games and the remakes. Even so, it’s another interesting twist from Capcom and leaves us wondering if this character will actually play a part or if they’ll simply be consigned to a passing moment as Jill works her way through the zombie-infested city in search of escape.

In addition to the Resident Evil 3 demo, an open beta for Resident Evil Resistance is coming soon on March 27, 2020. Be sure to stay tuned to Shacknews for further details on how to get involved. The Resident Evil 3 remake demo is available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Steam on March 19, 2020.